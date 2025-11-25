Support Marina Youth Baseball Softball - Become a 2026 Sponsor!

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
✔ Business name featured on one of our teams uniforms
✔ Recognition on MYBS Social Media
No expiration
Everything in Silver, PLUS:
✔ Medium logo banner displayed on the field
✔ Recognition at Opening & Closing Ceremonies
No expiration
Everything in Gold, PLUS:
✔ Large logo banner displayed on the field
✔ Opportunity for a vendor booth at Opening & Closing Day
✔ Featured “Sponsor of the Week” social media spotlight
No expiration
Our premier sponsorship level!
Includes all Platinum benefits, PLUS:
✔ Sponsorship of a special league event (ex: All-Star Tournament)
✔ Ability to distribute promotional items to every player (water bottles, stickers, etc.)
✔ Personalized plaque + framed team photo to display with pride
