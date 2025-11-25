Marina Youth Baseball Softball

Offered by

Marina Youth Baseball Softball

About the memberships

Support Marina Youth Baseball Softball - Become a 2026 Sponsor!

Silver Sponsor
$300

No expiration

✔ Business name featured on one of our teams uniforms

✔ Recognition on MYBS Social Media

Gold Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Everything in Silver, PLUS:

✔ Medium logo banner displayed on the field

✔ Recognition at Opening & Closing Ceremonies


Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Everything in Gold, PLUS:

✔ Large logo banner displayed on the field

✔ Opportunity for a vendor booth at Opening & Closing Day

✔ Featured “Sponsor of the Week” social media spotlight


Home Run Sponsor
$2,000

No expiration

Our premier sponsorship level!

Includes all Platinum benefits, PLUS:

✔ Sponsorship of a special league event (ex: All-Star Tournament)

✔ Ability to distribute promotional items to every player (water bottles, stickers, etc.)

✔ Personalized plaque + framed team photo to display with pride


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!