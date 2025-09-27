WE WILL! - Live Green Connecticut!

Live Green Connecticut Inc.

Evergreen Membership - Endowment Fund
$5,000

Valid for one year

Founding member of the Live Green Connecticut Endowment Fund.

Evergreen Membership - Endowment Fund
$1,000

Valid for one year

Founding member of the Live Green Connecticut Endowment Fund.

Live Green for Everyone
$1,000

Valid for one year

Metric driven programs in communities that have historically been under resourced.

Recycler
$500

Valid for one year

Programs that are committed to reducing litter and proper recycling in our communities.

Electric School Bus Adoption
$500

Valid for one year

Electric School Bus Toolkit and Engagement to Increase Adoption.

Drive Electric Connecticut
$100

Valid for one year

Provides education and engagement to support EV adoption in communities throughout CT with an emphasis on communities that have been historically under resourced.

Heat Healthy
$100

No expiration

Educational campaign for homeowners to learn how to improve indoor. air quality by changing their heating source.

Green Home Supporter
$100

Valid for one year

Program that teaches people how to create a green and healthy home that promotes wellbeing.

Fund a new program
$25,000

Valid for one year

Do you have a pilot program idea that fits within the Live Green Connecticut mission, that you would like to see move forward? Contact us to discuss!

