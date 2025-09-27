WE WILL! - Live Green Connecticut!

Offered by
Valid for one year
Founding member of the Live Green Connecticut Endowment Fund.
Valid for one year
Valid for one year
Metric driven programs in communities that have historically been under resourced.
Valid for one year
Programs that are committed to reducing litter and proper recycling in our communities.
Valid for one year
Electric School Bus Toolkit and Engagement to Increase Adoption.
Valid for one year
Provides education and engagement to support EV adoption in communities throughout CT with an emphasis on communities that have been historically under resourced.
No expiration
Educational campaign for homeowners to learn how to improve indoor. air quality by changing their heating source.
Valid for one year
Program that teaches people how to create a green and healthy home that promotes wellbeing.
Valid for one year
Do you have a pilot program idea that fits within the Live Green Connecticut mission, that you would like to see move forward? Contact us to discuss!
$
