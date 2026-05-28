MS 839 PTA, Inc.

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MS 839 PTA, Inc.

About this raffle

Support MS 839 & Win a JetBlue Trip!!

JetBlue Raffle ($25 for 3 tickets)
$25
This includes 3 tickets

Enter for a chance to win Two (2) Roundtrip Tickets Anywhere JetBlue Airways Flies. Winner will be pulled June 2, 2026 at Insa during the Spring Gala at INSA. Winner need not be present to win. Good luck!

JetBlue Raffle ($10 for 1 ticket)
$10

Enter for a chance to win Two (2) Roundtrip Tickets Anywhere JetBlue Airways Flies. Winner will be pulled June 2, 2026 at Insa during the Spring Gala at INSA. Winner need not be present to win. Good luck!

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