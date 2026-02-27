Support Operations Services's Silent Auction

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Firearms & ammo provided for 2 hours at local shooting range. Firearms instruction and support with the SOS Team. Quality time fostering connection & shared experience. Lunch to follow the range session.
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Guided hog hunt for you and 3 of your chosen guests in Ennis, TX. Lodging, dinining, firearms and ammo included!
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Enjoy a 50 minutes Swedish massage for two
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Hit the Trinity River with Kevin Davis on his airboat for an adventure chasing monster alligator gar. All poles, tackle and gear are included. Just bring a license and cooler full of your beverage of choice and get ready for a fight!
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Bid for your choice of a 45 minute Dicovery Flight with a CFII, offering an introduction to flying for prospective pilots, or a local 1 hour tour for 2 passengers with Nexgen Aviation!
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Champion Range and Target Skyward 3/4 Cock Trap With Tripod
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