Support Operations Services's Silent Auction Day 2

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Firearms & ammo provided for 2 hours at local shooting range for 3 shooters. Firearms instruction and support with the SOS Team. Quality time fostering connection & shared experience. Lunch to follow the range session.
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Guided hog hunt for you and 3 of your chosen guests in Ennis, TX. Lodging, dinining, firearms and ammo included!
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Enjoy a 50 minutes Swedish massage for two
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Bid for your choice of a 45 minute Dicovery Flight with a CFII, offering an introduction to flying for prospective pilots, or a local 1 hour tour for 2 passengers with Nexgen Aviation!
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Champion Range and Target Skyward 3/4 Cock Trap With Tripod
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!