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Support Operations Services

About this event

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Support Operations Services's Silent Auction Day 2

Range Day & Lunch item
Range Day & Lunch
$400

Starting bid

Firearms & ammo provided for 2 hours at local shooting range for 3 shooters. Firearms instruction and support with the SOS Team. Quality time fostering connection & shared experience. Lunch to follow the range session.

Guided Hog Hunt item
Guided Hog Hunt
$400

Starting bid

Guided hog hunt for you and 3 of your chosen guests in Ennis, TX. Lodging, dinining, firearms and ammo included!

Swedish Massage for Two item
Swedish Massage for Two
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a 50 minutes Swedish massage for two

Discovery Flight or 1 Hour Tour item
Discovery Flight or 1 Hour Tour
$350

Starting bid

Bid for your choice of a 45 minute Dicovery Flight with a CFII, offering an introduction to flying for prospective pilots, or a local 1 hour tour for 2 passengers with Nexgen Aviation!

Skyward 3/4 Cock Trap With Tripod item
Skyward 3/4 Cock Trap With Tripod
$80

Starting bid

Champion Range and Target Skyward 3/4 Cock Trap With Tripod

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!