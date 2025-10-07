Support Ottawa County Arts Silent Auction

Starting bid
Handmade Basket by Pauline Charles of Oak Creek Baskets
This one-of-a-kind handmade basket by artisan Pauline Charles features a stunning Fibonacci twill pattern. Measuring approximately 6 inches tall and 9 inches across, it’s a unique piece that showcases both skill and creativity. Perfect as a display piece or for practical use, this basket adds handcrafted charm to any home.
Description:
This beautifully handcrafted tote bag is made from 100% real leather in a rich caramel brown tone. Measuring approximately 16 inches tall (not including straps) and 13.5 inches wide, it offers both style and practicality. The exterior features two convenient front pockets—perfect for quick access to essentials like keys, phones, or small accessories. The sturdy double-stitched straps and reinforced corners ensure durability, while the smooth leather finish adds a timeless, classic look.
Details:
Estimated Value: $150
Donated By: Don Hume Leathergoods, Miami, OK
Indigo Sky Casino Stay & Play Gift Basket
Treat yourself—or someone special—to the ultimate getaway with this exclusive gift basket from Indigo Sky Casino! Enjoy a Stay & Play Package (valued at $618), plus a collection of stylish and practical Indigo Sky gear:
Total Value: $818
Generously donated by Indigo Sky Casino.
Everything’s bigger—and tastier—in this jam-packed Buc-ee’s Beaver Basket! This reusable Buc-ee’s tote comes stuffed with fan-favorite snacks, cozy essentials, and a few surprises:
Perfect for Buc-ee’s fans or anyone who loves a taste of Texas! Treat yourself or gift this basketful of goodies and cozy comfort.
Generously Donated by: Mary Susan Whaley and Kay Boman Harvey
Donated by Carol’s Creative Parties
Let’s Party! Certificate for a Private Paint Party for 4
Enjoy a fun and creative experience with your friends! This certificate is good for a private paint party for up to four people, hosted by Carol’s Creative Parties.
Discover your artistic side, make memories, and take home your own handmade creations. Perfect for birthdays, celebrations, or just a unique night out.
Artist: Fitzgibbon
Medium: Oil on Canvas
Framed Dimensions: 22" H x 25" W
Donated by: Jean Eslick
Description:
Garden Pathway depicts a tranquil countryside scene alive with color and texture. The artist’s impressionistic style captures the warmth of sunlight filtering through trees, illuminating a rustic cottage surrounded by vibrant blooms. A gentle path leads the viewer’s eye through the garden toward a distant home, evoking a sense of peace and nostalgia.
The ornate gold-toned frame complements the painting’s timeless charm, enhancing its soft palette and inviting composition. This piece radiates serenity and would bring a touch of pastoral beauty to any home or collection.
Artist: Nita Mitchell (Signed, 2004)
Medium: Mixed Media on Paper
Framed Dimensions: 15" H x 18" W
Donated by: Jean Eslick
Description:
Abstract Art by Nita Mitchell (2004) is a vibrant composition that celebrates the interplay of color, texture, and motion. Bold strokes of orange, violet, and gold sweep across a softly marbled background, creating a sense of balance between energy and serenity. The artist’s expressive layering technique evokes emotion and invites personal interpretation, making the piece both dynamic and contemplative.
The artwork is beautifully presented in a cream-toned frame with a deep red mat that enhances the warmth and depth of the composition. Its modern yet timeless aesthetic makes it a striking addition to any art collection or interior space.
Title: Unknown
Artist: Unknown
Medium: Black and White Photograph
Framed Dimensions: 18" H x 22" W
Donated by: Jean Eslick
Description:
The photograph portrays a striking image of a weathered tree standing resiliently against the elements. The black and white tones emphasize the rugged textures of bark, stone, and sky, creating a powerful contrast that highlights both the fragility and fortitude of nature. The composition draws the viewer into a moment of quiet perseverance, symbolizing endurance through time and change.
The sleek black frame and white matting enhance the photograph’s timeless elegance, making it suitable for both modern and traditional spaces. This evocative piece serves as a reminder of nature’s strength and beauty, offering inspiration and calm wherever it is displayed.
Title: Untitled Abstract
Artist: G.F. Brommer (Signed)
Medium: Mixed Media on Paper
Framed Dimensions: 14.5" H x 18.5" W
Frame: Metal
Donated by: Jean Eslick
Description:
Untitled Abstract by G.F. Brommer is a striking composition that blends warm hues of orange, gold, and rust with layered textures and geometric forms. The artist’s masterful use of collage and paint creates depth and movement, drawing the viewer into a dynamic interplay of color and structure. Subtle transitions between light and shadow evoke both energy and balance, hallmarks of Brommer’s distinctive style.
The piece is elegantly presented in a sleek metal frame with a complementary rust-toned mat that enhances its warmth and vibrancy. This artwork embodies a sophisticated modern aesthetic, making it a compelling addition to any collection or contemporary space.
Framed Crewel Embroidery
Artist: Unknown
Frame: 46.5 x 26 inches. Can be hung vertically or horizontally
Donated by: Jean Eslick
Description:
This vibrant and eye-catching piece showcases traditional crewel embroidery, crafted with thick, worsted wool yarn on a tightly woven fabric. The textured, bold designs bring depth and warmth to the artwork, highlighting the unique and timeless beauty of this needlework technique. The artist remains unknown, but the attention to detail and artistry shine through, making it a standout addition to any collection or living space. Beautifully framed and ready to display, this piece is perfect for anyone who appreciates textile art and handcrafted tradition.
Title: Untitled Acrylic
Artist: R. McEaney (Signed)
Medium: Acrylic on Canvas
Dimensions: 9 in x 12 in
Frame: Unframed
Donated by: Jean Eslick
Description:
Untitled Acrylic by R. McEaney showcases a bold exploration of color and form. The painting shows the "Acadian Prince," a fishing vessel, gently floating on water near a sturdy building, possibly a boathouse or riverside home. Lush trees frame the scene, adding a sense of calm and natural beauty. The overall mood feels peaceful, drawing attention to the harmony between the man-made structure, the boat, and the surrounding greenery. Layers of paint build both texture and contrast, highlighting McEaney’s unique approach to composition.
Artist: Donald Teague (Signed, Limited Edition 19/550)
Medium: Lithograph Prints on Paper
Framed Dimensions: 17" H x 22.5" W
Frame: Dark Wood with Double Matting
Donated by: Jean Eslick
Description:
Bali Suite: Old Bali Market and A Conversation About a Cockfight
Printed in 1988
This beautifully framed set features two captivating scenes from Bali, offering a glimpse into the vibrant culture and daily life. The artwork comes with original documentation from the Greenwich Workshop Cameo Collection, attached to the back of the frame.
A unique addition to any art collection and a wonderful conversation piece. Each signed and numbered 19/550. These companion images capture the vibrant energy and daily rhythm of open-air markets, where vendors and shoppers gather among baskets of fresh produce and colorful surroundings. Teague’s masterful use of light, texture, and composition brings each scene to life, evoking the warmth and humanity of everyday moments.
The prints are elegantly presented in a dark wood frame with soft neutral matting that enhances the richness of the artwork. Together, they create a harmonious and timeless display that reflects both cultural vitality and artistic craftsmanship.
Title: Paint the Town
Artist: Diane Wile-Brumm
Medium: Watercolor on paper
Dimensions (Framed): 8.5 x 12 inches
Description:
“Paint the Town” by Wile-Brumm is a vibrant watercolor painting that captures a lively cityscape bursting with dynamic color and expressive brushwork. The scene features bustling streets and charming buildings, rendered with loose, fluid watercolor techniques that bring energy and movement to the composition. Known for her watercolor work, Wile-Brumm’s style shines through in the playful use of light and shadow, creating a sense of depth and atmosphere.
Title: "Tender Offerings”
Artist: Connie Bieber
Frame Dimensions: 22 inches (H) x18 inches (W)
Limited Edition: Signed and Numbered (#1105 of 1500)
Description:
Add a touch of elegance to your space with this beautiful limited edition print by artist Connie Bieber. “Tender Offerings” is professionally framed, signed by the artist, and hand-numbered. It’s a unique collector’s piece that brings warmth and artistry to any room. Perfect for art lovers and collectors alike!
