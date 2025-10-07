Support Ottawa County Arts Silent Auction

Everything’s bigger—and tastier—in this jam-packed Buc-ee’s Beaver Basket! This reusable Buc-ee’s tote comes stuffed with fan-favorite snacks, cozy essentials, and a few surprises:

Buc-ee’s Nug-ees White Cheddar Flavor (5 oz)

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets Gourmet Candle (12.5 oz)

Adult-size fun Buc-ee’s socks

Uglies Kettle Potato Chips: Cheddar & Sour Cream (2 oz) and Salt & Vinegar (2 oz)

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets: Sea Salt Caramel (3 oz) and Original (13 oz)

40 oz stainless steel Buc-ee’s tumbler

Dark chocolate caramel with sea salt (.81 oz) and milk chocolate caramel with sea salt (.81 oz)

Buc-ee’s Original Pork Rinds (2 oz)

OverBite Milk Chocolate Truffle (1/4 lb) and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter (1/4 lb)

Soft and comfy Buc-ee’s Halloween Blanket (50 x 70 in)

Perfect for Buc-ee’s fans or anyone who loves a taste of Texas! Treat yourself or gift this basketful of goodies and cozy comfort.





Generously Donated by: Mary Susan Whaley and Kay Boman Harvey