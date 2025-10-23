Support Our Athletes — Become a Banner Sponsor!

$800

Full Banner Sponsor — $800

  • Your logo prominently displayed on a full-size banner dedicated to one athlete.
  • Includes your business logoQR code linking to your website or social media, and a custom message, phone number, or address of your choice.
  • This is an exclusive sponsorship — one business per banner.
  • Ideal for maximum visibility and brand recognition!
  • Each Player Banner Sponsorship also includes a social media broadcast feature! Your support will be highlighted across our league-wide digital network—reaching over 5 million views and a global audience of women’s football fans. This is a great way to showcase your business or personal support while increasing visibility across multiple platforms.

🖼️ Your business. Your message. Your full banner.

Half Banner Sponsor
$400

Half Banner Sponsor — $400

  • Your logo featured on half of a shared banner alongside another sponsor.
  • Includes your logoQR code linking to your website or social media, and limited display text (such as phone number or tagline).
  • A great mid-level sponsorship that still gives your business excellent exposure at a more accessible price point.
  • Each Player Banner Sponsorship also includes a social media broadcast feature! Your support will be highlighted across our league-wide digital network—reaching over 5 million views and a global audience of women’s football fans. This is a great way to showcase your business or personal support while increasing visibility across multiple platforms.

💡 Perfect for small businesses looking to make a strong local impact.

Quarter Banner Sponsor
$200

Quarter Banner Sponsor — $200

  • Your logo displayed on one-quarter of a shared banner with other local sponsors.
  • Includes your logo and a QR code linking to your website or social media.
  • Great for individuals, families, or small businesses who want to show support while staying budget-friendly.
  • Each Player Banner Sponsorship also includes a social media broadcast feature! Your support will be highlighted across our league-wide digital network—reaching over 5 million views and a global audience of women’s football fans. This is a great way to showcase your business or personal support while increasing visibility across multiple platforms.

🌟 Community-driven visibility at an affordable level.

