Support Our Coaches!

Offered by
About this shop
Morning coffee & refreshments.
Logo on beverage station, verbal recognition (2 opportunities)
Afternoon Snacks.
Logo at Snack Station, verbal recognition (3 opportunities)
Water, electrolyte Drinks.
Logo at hydration station (3 opportunities)
Coach Giveaway Prizes
Recognition during prize drawings (unlimited)
In-kind donations welcome!!
Cover the registration fees for one coach.
The coach will receive a sponsor recognition card, sponsor will be publicly thanked as well.
Helps provide welcome bags for all our coaches.
Get your logo on the bag inserts.
Logo on all print material
Logo on back of badges
Logo on every lanyard
Logo displayed before and during the session.
Exclusive signage & opportunity to address attendees
Exclusive event signage & opportunity to address attendees
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!