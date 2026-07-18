A large group of people are gathered on a wide outdoor staircase, with a modern building featuring red pillars in the background.
Florida Interscholastic Cycling Association

Offered by

Florida Interscholastic Cycling Association

About this shop

Support Our Coaches!

Coffee Break item
Coffee Break
$100

Morning coffee & refreshments.

Logo on beverage station, verbal recognition (2 opportunities)

0
Afternoon Snacks item
Afternoon Snacks
$100

Afternoon Snacks.

Logo at Snack Station, verbal recognition (3 opportunities)

0
Hydration Station item
Hydration Station
$100

Water, electrolyte Drinks.

Logo at hydration station (3 opportunities)

0
Door Prizes item
Door Prizes
$100

Coach Giveaway Prizes

Recognition during prize drawings (unlimited)

In-kind donations welcome!!

0
Coach Scholarship item
Coach Scholarship
$150

Cover the registration fees for one coach.

The coach will receive a sponsor recognition card, sponsor will be publicly thanked as well.

0
Welcome Bags item
Welcome Bags
$150

Helps provide welcome bags for all our coaches.

Get your logo on the bag inserts.

0
Printing and Associated resources item
Printing and Associated resources
$150

Logo on all print material

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Name Badges and holders item
Name Badges and holders
$150

Logo on back of badges

0
Custom Retreat Lanyards item
Custom Retreat Lanyards
$200

Logo on every lanyard

0
Sponsor an Educational Session item
Sponsor an Educational Session
$300

Logo displayed before and during the session.

0
Lunch Sponsor item
Lunch Sponsor
$500

Exclusive signage & opportunity to address attendees

0
Friday and Saturday Evening Gatherings item
Friday and Saturday Evening Gatherings
$500

Exclusive event signage & opportunity to address attendees

0
Add a donation for Florida Interscholastic Cycling Association

$

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