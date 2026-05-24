Walk for Peace Kickoff Sweepstakes ☮️ Win Post Malone + Jelly Roll Tickets! 🎸

💰 Every dollar = one entry—support the mission AND score your shot! 🎸🎶



Win 2 tickets to see Post Malone with Jelly Roll live at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on June 9th. Give hope, get hype! 🎟️✨

















OFFICIAL SWEEPSTAKES RULES

Walk for Peace Kickoff Post Malone with Jelly Roll Concert Ticket Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.





1. SPONSOR

Peace Begins with Me - Cycle Breakers, Inc.

1235 East Blvd, Ste E 4223

Charlotte, NC 28203









2. ELIGIBILITY

This sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the United States who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees, officers, directors, board members, and volunteers of Peace Begins with Me - Cycle Breakers, Inc., and their immediate family members (spouse, parents, siblings, children, and their respective spouses) and household members (whether related or not) are not eligible to enter or win.

Void where prohibited by law. All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply.









3. SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD

The sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time on Monday, May 25, 2026 (Memorial Day) and ends at 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time on Friday, June 6, 2026 (the "Sweepstakes Period").









4. HOW TO ENTER

Method 1: Donation Entry

Make a donation of any amount to Peace Begins with Me - Cycle Breakers, Inc. Each $1.00 donated equals one (1) entry into the sweepstakes. Up to one hundred (100) paid entries permitted per person. Donations can be made online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/support-our-journey-across-america-spreading-peace-every-step-of-the-way.





Method 2: Free Entry (No Purchase Necessary)

To enter for free, click https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/support-our-journey-across-america-spreading-peace-every-step-of-the-way and select the "One Free Entry" option. Each person is entitled to one (1) free entry during the Sweepstakes Period.





All entries must be received by 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time on June 6, 2026 to be eligible. Limit one (1) free entry per person. Up to one hundred (100) paid entries permitted per person. All entries become the property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged.









5. PRIZE

ONE (1) GRAND PRIZE: Two (2) tickets to see Post Malone with Jelly Roll on Tuesday, June 9, 2026 at 7:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC.

Seat Location: Section 537, Row 32, Seats 9 and 10

Approximate Retail Value (ARV): $154.78

Prize Details:

Tickets will be transferred to the winner via email upon confirmation of winner's acceptance.

Prize includes tickets only. Transportation to/from the venue, parking, lodging, meals, beverages, and any other expenses not specifically mentioned are the sole responsibility of the winner.

Tickets are subject to the terms and conditions set forth by Ticketmaster and the venue, including but not limited to those found at www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets cannot be replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed.

Winner and guest must comply with all venue rules and regulations.

Winner and guest assume all risks and hazards associated with attendance at the event.

Prize is non-transferable and no substitution or cash equivalent will be provided, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if the advertised prize becomes unavailable.

Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state, and local taxes, if any.









6. WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

One (1) Grand Prize winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. The drawing will be conducted on or about June 6, 2026 after 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time.

Winner Notification:

The winner will be announced on Peace Begins with Me - Cycle Breakers' official Facebook page on June 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM Eastern Time.

The winner will also be contacted directly via email and text message.

The winner must respond and confirm acceptance of the prize within thirty-six (36) hours of notification (by 12:00 PM (noon) Eastern Time on Monday, June 8, 2026).





7. GENERAL CONDITIONS

By entering, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. By accepting the prize, winner grants Sponsor permission to use their name, likeness, voice, and/or biographical information for promotional purposes without further compensation, except where prohibited by law.

Sponsor is not responsible for: (a) lost, late, incomplete, stolen, misdirected, illegible, or postage-due entries; (b) errors or difficulties of any kind, whether human, mechanical, electronic, network, or otherwise, relating to or in connection with the sweepstakes; (c) any condition caused by events beyond the control of Sponsor that may cause the sweepstakes to be disrupted or corrupted.

If the event is postponed, rescheduled, or canceled, the tickets will be subject to the terms and conditions of Ticketmaster and the venue. Sponsor is not responsible for event changes, cancellations, or rescheduling.

Sponsor reserves the right to cancel, suspend, or modify the sweepstakes if fraud, technical failures, or any other factor beyond Sponsor's reasonable control impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the sweepstakes, as determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

Any attempt to deliberately damage any website or undermine the legitimate operation of the sweepstakes is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor reserves the right to seek damages and other remedies to the fullest extent permitted by law.









8. RELEASE AND LIMITATION OF LIABILITY

By participating, entrants release and hold harmless Peace Begins with Me - Cycle Breakers, Inc., Bank of America Stadium, Ticketmaster, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, and their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns from any and all liability for any injuries, loss, or damage of any kind arising from or in connection with the sweepstakes or acceptance, possession, or use of any prize, including but not limited to liability for personal injury, death, or property damage.

Winner and guest assume all risks, hazards, and dangers occurring before, during, or after the event, including injury by any cause, or arising from or relating in any way to the risk of contracting a communicable disease or illness (including exposure to COVID-19, bacteria, virus, or other pathogen), however caused or contracted.









9. DISPUTES

Except where prohibited, by entering, participants agree that any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this sweepstakes or any prize awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate state or federal court located in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these Official Rules shall be governed by the laws of the State of North Carolina without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules.









10. WINNER'S LIST

For the name of the winner, visit Peace Begins with Me - Cycle Breakers' Facebook page or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to:

Peace Begins with Me - Cycle Breakers, Inc.

Attn: Concert Sweepstakes Winner

1235 East Blvd, Ste E 4223

Charlotte, NC 28203

Requests must be received by July 9, 2026.









11. DONATIONS

All donations are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Peace Begins with Me - Cycle Breakers, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Donations support our mission to help individuals break cycles of adversity and create lasting peace in their lives and communities.





By entering this sweepstakes, you acknowledge that you have read, understood, and agree to be bound by these Official Rules.