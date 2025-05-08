GEAUX PINK: A Movement Led by Girls, Fueled by Purpose

Offered by
GPTT Pink Signature Tote Bag
Make a bold and bright statement with the GPTT Pink Signature Tote Bag — where passion meets purpose. Featuring our iconic logo, this vibrant tote is perfect for carrying books, music sheets, or everyday essentials. Made from durable cotton canvas, it’s a beautiful way to show your support for empowering young girls through music.
Features:
Color: Passion Pink
Sturdy cotton canvas with reinforced straps
Spacious interior for daily use
Official GPTT logo printed front and center
Perfect for gifting or everyday inspiration
Celebrate freedom, power, and purpose with our Limited Edition Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote — now available in all pink with our iconic white logo. Designed to stand out while representing something greater, this tote is more than a fashion statement — it’s a symbol of empowerment, creativity, and community.
Details:
100% durable cotton canvas
Soft all-pink base with white GPTT logo
Lightweight & spacious – perfect for summer festivals, books, or everyday essentials
Designed & released exclusively for Juneteenth 2025
Support a Mission:
Every purchase helps fund music education and leadership programming for young girls across New Orleans and beyond. Carry it with pride. Gift it with meaning.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!