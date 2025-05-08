Girls Play Trumpets Too

Girls Play Trumpets Too

GEAUX PINK: A Movement Led by Girls, Fueled by Purpose

GPTT Pink Signature Tote Bag
$50

GPTT Pink Signature Tote Bag
Make a bold and bright statement with the GPTT Pink Signature Tote Bag — where passion meets purpose. Featuring our iconic logo, this vibrant tote is perfect for carrying books, music sheets, or everyday essentials. Made from durable cotton canvas, it’s a beautiful way to show your support for empowering young girls through music.

Features:

Color: Passion Pink

Sturdy cotton canvas with reinforced straps

Spacious interior for daily use

Official GPTT logo printed front and center

Perfect for gifting or everyday inspiration

Limited Edition Pink Signature Tote
$20

Celebrate freedom, power, and purpose with our Limited Edition Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote — now available in all pink with our iconic white logo. Designed to stand out while representing something greater, this tote is more than a fashion statement — it’s a symbol of empowerment, creativity, and community.
Details:

100% durable cotton canvas

Soft all-pink base with white GPTT logo

Lightweight & spacious – perfect for summer festivals, books, or everyday essentials

Designed & released exclusively for Juneteenth 2025

Support a Mission:
Every purchase helps fund music education and leadership programming for young girls across New Orleans and beyond. Carry it with pride. Gift it with meaning.

Add a donation for Girls Play Trumpets Too

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!