GEAUX PINK: A Movement Led by Girls, Fueled by Purpose

Celebrate freedom, power, and purpose with our Limited Edition Girls Play Trumpets Too Signature Tote — now available in all pink with our iconic white logo. Designed to stand out while representing something greater, this tote is more than a fashion statement — it’s a symbol of empowerment, creativity, and community.

Details:



100% durable cotton canvas



Soft all-pink base with white GPTT logo



Lightweight & spacious – perfect for summer festivals, books, or everyday essentials



Designed & released exclusively for Juneteenth 2025



Support a Mission:

Every purchase helps fund music education and leadership programming for young girls across New Orleans and beyond. Carry it with pride. Gift it with meaning.