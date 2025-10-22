Offered by
About this shop
Support SPACEs in Action with a $15 donation and receive this beautiful accordion fan featuring our iconic lion artwork.
Perfect for rallies, community events, or staying cool while making change.
Your contribution helps fund childcare, interpretation services, and grassroots organizing.
Support our work with a $15 donation and get this kids' t-shirt so the next generation can join the movement!
Available in kids XS-L
Make a $20 donation and receive this comfortable SPACEs in Action t-shirt. Wear your values and show your support for tax justice, health equity, and early education.
Available in adult size S-3XL*
*Pending Availability
Stay warm while representing the movement! Donate $50 and receive this black SPACEs in Action hoodie.
Available in adult S-3XL*
*Pending Availability
Weather any storm with a $20 donation! Receive this SPACEs in Action umbrella and show your support rain or shine.
Donate $25 and stay cozy this winter with a SPACEs in Action scarf. A perfect way to show your support while keeping warm during rallies, community meetings, or your daily commute.
Keep your hands warm while doing the work! Make a $15 donation and receive SPACEs in Action winter gloves—perfect for outdoor organizing, rallies, or everyday wear.
Stay hydrated while staying active in the movement! Donate $20 and receive this reusable SPACEs in Action water bottle. Perfect for meetings, rallies, or daily use.
Carry your commitment with you! Support our work with a $75 donation and receive this durable Jansport backpack. Perfect for organizing materials, daily essentials, or showing your support wherever you go.
Get cozy while supporting the cause! Donate $40 and receive this SPACEs in Action blanket.
Perfect for staying warm at home or bringing comfort to outdoor community events.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!