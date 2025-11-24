A donor advised fund (DAF) is a charitable giving account that helps donors support nonprofit organizations they care about, such as Reigning Hope Ranch, while receiving immediate tax benefits and retaining flexibility for future giving decisions.​

What Is a Donor Advised Fund?

A donor advised fund is a philanthropic account held at a public charity and managed by a sponsoring organization. Donors contribute cash, stocks, or other assets, receive an immediate tax deduction, and can recommend grants over time to IRS-qualified nonprofits, including Reigning Hope Ranch (EIN: 87-0988542).​

Giving to Reigning Hope Ranch

To support Reigning Hope Ranch through your DAF:

Recommend a grant from your DAF’s sponsoring organization.

Provide our official name, EIN (87-0988542), and address (305 Center Drive, Orrington, Maine) so your funds are directed correctly.

Your donation supports equine therapy for veterans and seniors, regenerative agriculture, and community healing—a mission that transforms lives and uplifts rural Maine.​

Why Reigning Hope Ranch?

Reigning Hope Ranch is a unique nonprofit dedicated to providing compassionate, trauma-informed equine-assisted programs for children, teens, veterans, and first responders.





Our mission centers on emotional wellness, confidence building, and meaningful connection through guided horsemanship experiences that support individuals facing anxiety, developmental challenges, grief, or life instability.





Contributions help expand access to these life-changing programs, ensuring consistent therapeutic support for families who otherwise could not afford long-term care.





Every dollar strengthens our community, fuels innovative holistic healing, and amplifies the spirit of hope, resilience, and restoration here in Maine.

How to Set Up a DAF Account

Setting up a donor advised fund is simple:

Contact a major financial institution, community foundation, or sponsoring charity (like Fidelity Charitable or Schwab) to open an account.

Fund the account with cash, securities, or other appreciated assets for immediate tax benefits.​

Once established, recommend grants to Reigning Hope Ranch and other favorite charities whenever you wish.

Consider making Reigning Hope Ranch part of your philanthropic legacy—a choice that will inspire hope for generations.​





Sample DAF grant language to designate gifts to

Reigning Hope Ranch.





Here is sample grant recommendation language you can use to designate gifts from your donor advised fund (DAF) to Reigning Hope Ranch:









“Please direct my recommended grant to Reigning Hope Ranch, a qualified 501(c)(3) public charity.



EIN: 87-0988542

305 Center Drive

Orrington, Maine 04474





You can submit this info to your DAF sponsor (such as Fidelity Charitable, Schwab, or a local community foundation) when making your grant recommendation to ensure your gift is correctly designated.​