Support Services That Change Lives

Help us feed over 2,000 people each week.
$5 Serves – One hot meal (breakfast, lunch, or dinner)
$150 – Feeds 30 people
$500 – Feeds 100 people
Help us feed over 2,000 people each week.
$5 Serves – One hot meal (breakfast, lunch, or dinner)
$150 – Feeds 30 people
$500 – Feeds 100 people
Bus Passes
$10
Our Bus Pass Program provides daily transportation assistance to individuals actively seeking employment, attending medical appointments, or working toward stability—ensuring lack of mobility is never a barrier to progress.
Our Bus Pass Program provides daily transportation assistance to individuals actively seeking employment, attending medical appointments, or working toward stability—ensuring lack of mobility is never a barrier to progress.
Bedroom Kit Includes:
- 1 full sheet set (twin, full, or queen based on need)
- 1 Pillow
- 1 Pillowcase
- A blanket or comforter
- Small lamp or nightlight
- Under-bed storage bin
Bedroom Kit Includes:
- 1 full sheet set (twin, full, or queen based on need)
- 1 Pillow
- 1 Pillowcase
- A blanket or comforter
- Small lamp or nightlight
- Under-bed storage bin
Kitchen Starter Kit
$50
Kitchen Kit Includes:
- 4 plates, bowls, cups, and utensil sets
- Dish towel
- Dish soap & Scrubber
- Pot & pan set
- Can opener
- Spatula
- Tongs
- Cooking spoon
- Knife, cutting board
- Paper towel roll
- Oven mitt
- Trashcan & trash bags
- Broom & mop
Kitchen Kit Includes:
- 4 plates, bowls, cups, and utensil sets
- Dish towel
- Dish soap & Scrubber
- Pot & pan set
- Can opener
- Spatula
- Tongs
- Cooking spoon
- Knife, cutting board
- Paper towel roll
- Oven mitt
- Trashcan & trash bags
- Broom & mop
Community Pantry
$250
Your sponsorship isn’t just support, it’s a lifeline. It fuels the expansion of our community pantry and commercial kitchen, transforming our facility into a place of nourishment, opportunity, and hope.
Your sponsorship isn’t just support, it’s a lifeline. It fuels the expansion of our community pantry and commercial kitchen, transforming our facility into a place of nourishment, opportunity, and hope.
Homeless To Home
$1,000
$1,000 Can Be the Difference Between a Home and the Streets - Your donation directly supports people who are employed but still at risk of homelessness. Every $1,000 raised helps secure housing or prevents an eviction giving individuals and families the fresh start they deserve.
$1,000 Can Be the Difference Between a Home and the Streets - Your donation directly supports people who are employed but still at risk of homelessness. Every $1,000 raised helps secure housing or prevents an eviction giving individuals and families the fresh start they deserve.