Support Services That Change Lives

Meal Sponsorship
$5
Help us feed over 2,000 people each week. $5 Serves – One hot meal (breakfast, lunch, or dinner) $150 – Feeds 30 people $500 – Feeds 100 people
Bus Passes
$10
Our Bus Pass Program provides daily transportation assistance to individuals actively seeking employment, attending medical appointments, or working toward stability—ensuring lack of mobility is never a barrier to progress.
Bathroom Essentials Kit
$40
Bathroom Essentials Kit Includes: - 4 large towels, 2 medium towels, 2 washcloths - Full-size hygiene products (body wash, shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush & toothpaste) - Toilet paper rolls (x2) - Bath rug - Laundry basket - Toilet plunger & scrubber - All-purpose cleaner
Bedroom Starter Kit
$45
Bedroom Kit Includes: - 1 full sheet set (twin, full, or queen based on need) - 1 Pillow - 1 Pillowcase - A blanket or comforter - Small lamp or nightlight - Under-bed storage bin
Kitchen Starter Kit
$50
Kitchen Kit Includes: - 4 plates, bowls, cups, and utensil sets - Dish towel - Dish soap & Scrubber - Pot & pan set - Can opener - Spatula - Tongs - Cooking spoon - Knife, cutting board - Paper towel roll - Oven mitt - Trashcan & trash bags - Broom & mop
Community Pantry
$250
Your sponsorship isn’t just support, it’s a lifeline. It fuels the expansion of our community pantry and commercial kitchen, transforming our facility into a place of nourishment, opportunity, and hope.
Homeless To Home
$1,000
$1,000 Can Be the Difference Between a Home and the Streets - Your donation directly supports people who are employed but still at risk of homelessness. Every $1,000 raised helps secure housing or prevents an eviction giving individuals and families the fresh start they deserve.
