Synergy Indoor

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Synergy Indoor

About this event

Support Synergy Percussion — Make a Difference Today

Fuel a Rehearsal item
Fuel a Rehearsal
$150

Help cover snacks, hydration, and wellness supplies for one full rehearsal day for a student. These long days demand a lot, and your support keeps them energized.

Sponsor a Competition Day Meal item
Sponsor a Competition Day Meal
$300

Help fuel the ensemble for success! Your donation provides a full meal on a competition day, ensuring our performers stay energized, focused, and ready to shine on the floor.

Sponsor a Showcase Shirt item
Sponsor a Showcase Shirt
$35

Give one of our students a showcase shirt for our end-of-season performance. A simple but meaningful way to let them represent Synergy with pride!

Sponsor a Member Jacket item
Sponsor a Member Jacket
$90

Help a student feel part of the Synergy family with an official member jacket — worn for competitions, travel, and memories that last a lifetime.

Sponsor a Member’s Montly Tuition item
Sponsor a Member’s Montly Tuition
$400

Your generous gift covers one month of tuition for a Synergy Indoor student, helping to remove financial barriers so they can focus on growing as musicians, leaders, and performers.

Travel Support for Championships item
Travel Support for Championships
$500

Help send students to perform at regional and national events, including transportation, hotel stays, and meals during our championship season.

Add a donation for Synergy Indoor

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!