Support Synergy Percussion — Make a Difference Today

About this event
Help cover snacks, hydration, and wellness supplies for one full rehearsal day for a student. These long days demand a lot, and your support keeps them energized.
Help fuel the ensemble for success! Your donation provides a full meal on a competition day, ensuring our performers stay energized, focused, and ready to shine on the floor.
Give one of our students a showcase shirt for our end-of-season performance. A simple but meaningful way to let them represent Synergy with pride!
Help a student feel part of the Synergy family with an official member jacket — worn for competitions, travel, and memories that last a lifetime.
Your generous gift covers one month of tuition for a Synergy Indoor student, helping to remove financial barriers so they can focus on growing as musicians, leaders, and performers.
Help send students to perform at regional and national events, including transportation, hotel stays, and meals during our championship season.
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