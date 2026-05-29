Support the 2026 Zephyrus Drum Corps Season!

About this shop
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Our mission is to provide world-class marching arts at an affordable price. We took a great stride to meet this mission while dropping our tuition $900 while also lengthening our national tour! Help us continue to strive toward our mission by becoming a supporter today.
Our summer season is HOT and health issues are always a concern. Help keep the corps healthy by sponsoring a hydration station!
On average we serve over 10,000 meals in the course of a season! Help sponsor a healthy meal for the corps!
Becoming a season sponsor is a great way to offer support to the Drum Corps.
The corps will travel over 3000 miles this summer with many late nights and early mornings. Help support the corps by becoming a travel sponsor!
Becoming a season sponsor is a great way to offer support to the Drum Corps.
Becoming a season sponsor is a great way to offer support to the Drum Corps.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!