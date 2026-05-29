Zephyrus Arts Institute

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Zephyrus Arts Institute

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Support the 2026 Zephyrus Drum Corps Season!

Corps Supporter item
Corps Supporter
Pay what you can

$

Amount is per item

Our mission is to provide world-class marching arts at an affordable price. We took a great stride to meet this mission while dropping our tuition $900 while also lengthening our national tour! Help us continue to strive toward our mission by becoming a supporter today.

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Sponsor Corps Hydration Stations item
Sponsor Corps Hydration Stations
$250

Our summer season is HOT and health issues are always a concern. Help keep the corps healthy by sponsoring a hydration station!

0
Corps Meal Sponsor item
Corps Meal Sponsor
$500

On average we serve over 10,000 meals in the course of a season! Help sponsor a healthy meal for the corps!

0
2026 Feather Sponsor item
2026 Feather Sponsor
$1,000

Becoming a season sponsor is a great way to offer support to the Drum Corps.

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Corps Travel Sponsor item
Corps Travel Sponsor
$3,500

The corps will travel over 3000 miles this summer with many late nights and early mornings. Help support the corps by becoming a travel sponsor!

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2026 Marching Sponsor item
2026 Marching Sponsor
$3,500

Becoming a season sponsor is a great way to offer support to the Drum Corps.

0
2026 Salute Sponsor item
2026 Salute Sponsor
$5,000

Becoming a season sponsor is a great way to offer support to the Drum Corps.

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Add a donation for Zephyrus Arts Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!