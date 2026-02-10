The C.E.O. Project Inc.

Hosted by

The C.E.O. Project Inc.

About this event

Support the 2nd Annual Community Expo – Serving 250 Tampa Families

3224 E Cayuga St

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

Bronze Community Partner
$50

4 left!

Bronze Partner
• Business name listed on event flyer

helps provide hygiene essentials for 5 families

Silver Community Partner
$75

4 left!

Silver Partner
• Business name on flyer
• Recognition on radio broadcast
• Social media recognition

supports event materials and family supply kits

Gold Community Partner
$100

4 left!

Gold Partner
• Logo on event banner
• Logo on printed and digital flyers
• Recognition on radio broadcast
• Social media spotlight
• Verbal recognition during event

helps sponsor food distribution for multiple households

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!