Support the 2nd Annual Community Expo – Serving 250 Tampa Families

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About this event
4 left!
Bronze Partner
• Business name listed on event flyer
helps provide hygiene essentials for 5 families
4 left!
Silver Partner
• Business name on flyer
• Recognition on radio broadcast
• Social media recognition
supports event materials and family supply kits
4 left!
Gold Partner
• Logo on event banner
• Logo on printed and digital flyers
• Recognition on radio broadcast
• Social media spotlight
• Verbal recognition during event
helps sponsor food distribution for multiple households
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