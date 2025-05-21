As One Foundation

As One Foundation

Support the 3rd Annual SICKLE CELLebrity Golf Tournament ⛳✨ – Luxury 🏌️‍♂️ | Golf 🏆 | Giving ❤️

2880 La Quinta Dr

Missouri City, TX 77459, USA

🥇 ACE - TITLE Sponsor
$10,530


Exclusive naming rights: Your Brand SICKLE CELLebrity Golf Tournament!

4 Golf Foursomes

Funds 1,000 Backpacks + 200 Screenings

Top-tier recognition across all media

Includes all benefits from lower tiers

🥈 DOUBLE EAGLE Sponsor
$7,530

3 Golf Foursomes

Event Vice-Chair Recognition

First pick of celebrity golfer

Premium signage + social media

Includes Birdie + Hole Sponsor benefits

EAGLE Sponsor
$5,530

2 Golf Foursomes

"Presented By" Media Listing

Includes Hole Sponsor signage

🏌🏾 BIRDIE Sponsor
$2,530

1 Golf Foursome

"Provided By" Recognition on Event Assets

🍽 MEAL Sponsor
$3,530

Recognition on all lunch signage

🏌🏽‍♀️ Golf Women Mean Business Clinic Sponsor
$4,530

Exclusive branding for Women's Golf Clinic

🍹 Beverage Cart Sponsor
$2,530

Logo on mobile beverage carts throughout the course

🛺 Golf Cart Sponsor
$4,053

Logo placed on every team golf cart

🏆 Awards Sponsor
$3,053

Branded signage at awards presentation & website listing

🎯 Hole-in-One Sponsor
$1,530

Logo displayed on hole-in-one contest signage

1 & 18 SPONSOR
$530
Holes 2-17
$253
Longest Drive Sponsor
$453
Closest to the Pin Sponsor
$453
RAFFLE TICKET
$10
⛳️ Golf Participation : Foursome
$553

4 players, includes breakfast & lunch

⛳️ Golf Participation : Mulligans
$53

(3 for $53)
Max 3 per team

⛳️ Golf Participation : Individual
$153
Add a donation for As One Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!