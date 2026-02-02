Support the 80th Anniversary Memorial Day Parade

That Day Community Corner

About this event

300 Yardley Ave

Levittown, PA 19054, USA

Parade Commander
$2,500

Top recognition for our biggest supporter.
Includes headline livestream recognition, logo on all promo materials, social media & PR shout-outs, and the opportunity to lead and showcase in the front of the parade.

Major Sponsor
$1,000

High-visibility community support.
Includes marketing recognition, social media promotion, and live stream acknowledgment during the broadcast.

Support Squad
$500

Help power the parade behind the scenes.
Includes social media shout-out and live stream thank-you during the event.

Parade Protector
$100

Show your support along the route.
Includes a yard sign displayed along the parade route recognizing your business or organization.

Honor Guard
$75

Give tribute where it matters most.
Includes a yard sign honoring a veteran or loved one along the parade route.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!