Support the Asheville Community!

100% natural cotton 28x29 kitchen towel with lime decorations. Designed and printed in Asheville, NC. Print uses water-based inks.
Asheville heart ornament accompanied by the All y'all spice from Asheville Spice Company. No artificial ingredients, no phosphates and blended right here in Asheville's Blue Ridge Mountains.
Thanks to Duncan and York for the donation!
100% natural cotton 28x29 kitchen towel with lime decorations. Designed and printed in Asheville, NC. Print uses water-based inks.
Asheville heart ornament accompanied by the All y'all spice from Asheville Spice Company. No artificial ingredients, no phosphates and blended right here in Asheville's Blue Ridge Mountains.
Thanks to Duncan and York for the donation!
Just a cuppa
$25
Starting bid
Cork coaster for the tea lover in your life by Moonlight Makers, landscape of Asheville businesses and Chai tea from the Full Moon Team Company.
Items donated by Moonlight Makers and Duncan and York
Cork coaster for the tea lover in your life by Moonlight Makers, landscape of Asheville businesses and Chai tea from the Full Moon Team Company.
Items donated by Moonlight Makers and Duncan and York
Leave me alone I'm introverting
$25
Starting bid
It's way to peoplely outside crew socks, Sorry I'm late coffee cup and Asheville magnet.
Perfect items to simulate a chilly mountain night with a book or on the porch staring at the mountains...or imaging it :)
All items donated by Moonlight Makers
It's way to peoplely outside crew socks, Sorry I'm late coffee cup and Asheville magnet.
Perfect items to simulate a chilly mountain night with a book or on the porch staring at the mountains...or imaging it :)
All items donated by Moonlight Makers
Pride: Love Wins!
$25
Starting bid
Two pure white kitchen towels printed in Asheville, NC. One Love Wins and One is Love Means Y'all and an Asheville magnet for the fridge so you think of us every time you make a meal.
All items donated by Moonlight Makers and Duncan and York.
Two pure white kitchen towels printed in Asheville, NC. One Love Wins and One is Love Means Y'all and an Asheville magnet for the fridge so you think of us every time you make a meal.
All items donated by Moonlight Makers and Duncan and York.
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