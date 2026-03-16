Support the Band

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Sponsor a music selection for a concert, except for the holiday program. You will be listed on all programs and announced prior to the piece being performed
Sponsor a music selection for a program, except for the holiday program. Sponsorship will be advertised at all program concerts and listed on all programs and announced prior to the piece being performed
Sponsor a music selection for each program during our season, except for the holiday program. Sponsorship will be advertised at a all concerts and listed on all programs and announced prior to the piece being performed for the entire season
Sponsor a music selections for a season, including the holiday program. Sponsorship will be advertised at a designated concert and listed on all programs and announced prior and during the concert
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