TENNESSEE TOURISM INVESTMENT PROJECT INC

TENNESSEE TOURISM INVESTMENT PROJECT INC

About the memberships

Support the Community Partnership Fund

Platinum Level Supporter
$10,000

Valid for one year

Platinum Level Supporter - $10,000

Business Support & Scholarships

  • Support 30 businesses through a Scholarship Association Partnership with SCTTA
    • Businesses may be located in any of the 13 SCTTA counties
    • Opportunity to help identify specific local businesses you wish to support
  • Welcome letter to each scholarship-supported business explaining:
    • The benefits they receive
    • How your organization’s partnership made the opportunity possible
  • Welcome letter to all Community Partner Fund Grant recipients highlighting your organization’s role and community commitment

Marketing & Advertising Exposure

  • Full-page ad in the Move to Tennessee Annual Printed Guide (prints in December)
  • Full-page ad with link in the Move to Tennessee Digital Guide (updated throughout the year)
  • 4” x 9” rack card included in all mailed Move to Tennessee relocation guides
  • Logo and link placement on:
    • Community Pages on MoveToTennessee.org
    • Supporting Partners section of SCTTA.org
    • Supporting Partners section of MoveToTennessee.org
  • Listed and linked on applicable Community Pages on MoveToTennessee.org

Content & Promotion

  • Blog post and press release announcing your organization’s support and the businesses covered
  • 10-second video clip featured in all “Hey Y’all, Let’s Hit the Backroads” videos supported by the scholarship
    • Each participating business receives one video clip

Events & Engagement

  • Invitations to Quarterly Networking Events
  • Invitations to Quarterly Tourism-Ready Workshops
  • Invitation to SCTTA Con (Annual Conference)
  • Invitation to the Experience Awards
Gold Level Supporter
$7,000

Valid for one year

Business Support & Scholarships

  • Support 20 businesses through a Scholarship Association Partnership with SCTTA
    • Businesses may be located in up to six counties within the region
    • Opportunity to help identify specific local businesses you wish to support
  • Welcome letter to each scholarship-supported business outlining:
    • Program benefits
    • How your organization’s support made the opportunity possible
  • Welcome letter to all Community Partner Fund Grant recipients recognizing your organization’s role and community commitment

Marketing & Advertising Exposure

  • Half-page ad in the Move to Tennessee Annual Printed Guide (prints in December)
  • Half-page ad with link in the Move to Tennessee Digital Guide (updated throughout the year)
  • Logo and link placement on:
    • Community Pages on MoveToTennessee.org
    • Supporting Partners section of SCTTA.org
    • Supporting Partners section of MoveToTennessee.org
  • Listed and linked on applicable Community Pages on MoveToTennessee.org

Content & Promotion

  • Blog post and press release announcing your organization’s support and the businesses covered
  • 10-second video clip featured in all “Hey Y’all, Let’s Hit the Backroads” videos supported by the scholarship
    • Each participating business receives one video clip

Events & Engagement

  • Invitations to Quarterly Networking Events
  • Invitations to Quarterly Tourism-Ready Workshops
  • Invitation to SCTTA Con (Annual Conference)
  • Invitation to the Experience Awards
Silver Level Supporter
$5,000

Valid for one year

Business Support & Scholarships

  • Support 15 businesses through a Scholarship Association Partnership with SCTTA
    • Businesses may be located in up to three counties within the region
    • Opportunity to help identify specific local businesses you wish to support
  • Welcome letter to each scholarship-supported business explaining:
    • Program benefits
    • How your organization’s partnership made the opportunity possible
  • Welcome letter to all Community Partner Fund Grant recipients recognizing your organization’s support and community commitment

Marketing & Advertising Exposure

  • Quarter-page ad in the Move to Tennessee Annual Printed Guide (prints in December)
  • Quarter-page ad with link in the Move to Tennessee Digital Guide (updated throughout the year)
  • Logo and link placement on:
    • Community Pages on MoveToTennessee.org
    • Supporting Partners section of SCTTA.org
    • Supporting Partners section of MoveToTennessee.org
  • Listed and linked on applicable Community Pages on MoveToTennessee.org

Content & Promotion

  • Blog post and press release announcing your organization’s support and the businesses covered

Events & Engagement

  • Invitations to Quarterly Networking Events
  • Invitations to Quarterly Tourism-Ready Workshops
  • Invitation to SCTTA Con (Annual Conference)
  • Invitation to the Experience Awards
Bronze Level Supporter
$3,500

Valid for one year

