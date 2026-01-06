Support the Community Partnership Fund

Platinum Level Supporter - $10,000
Business Support & Scholarships
- Support 30 businesses through a Scholarship Association Partnership with SCTTA
- Businesses may be located in any of the 13 SCTTA counties
- Opportunity to help identify specific local businesses you wish to support
- Welcome letter to each scholarship-supported business explaining:
- The benefits they receive
- How your organization’s partnership made the opportunity possible
- Welcome letter to all Community Partner Fund Grant recipients highlighting your organization’s role and community commitment
Marketing & Advertising Exposure
- Full-page ad in the Move to Tennessee Annual Printed Guide (prints in December)
- Full-page ad with link in the Move to Tennessee Digital Guide (updated throughout the year)
- 4” x 9” rack card included in all mailed Move to Tennessee relocation guides
- Logo and link placement on:
- Community Pages on MoveToTennessee.org
- Supporting Partners section of SCTTA.org
- Supporting Partners section of MoveToTennessee.org
- Listed and linked on applicable Community Pages on MoveToTennessee.org
Content & Promotion
- Blog post and press release announcing your organization’s support and the businesses covered
- 10-second video clip featured in all “Hey Y’all, Let’s Hit the Backroads” videos supported by the scholarship
- Each participating business receives one video clip
Events & Engagement
- Invitations to Quarterly Networking Events
- Invitations to Quarterly Tourism-Ready Workshops
- Invitation to SCTTA Con (Annual Conference)
- Invitation to the Experience Awards