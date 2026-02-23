Support the Digital Art Library | Become a Library Deco Patron or Member.

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until June 18, 2027
For individuals who believe in access, preservation, and cultural stewardship. At this level, you may pay what you can to receive Patron privileges and experience the full Digital Art Library. Complimentary Patron privileges granted at this level, if you choose to pay, are available for one year. *You will be sent an email once your subscription expires, and you can opt to stay at the deco member tier (Free) or upgrade to the patron membership tier (Full Paid Member).
Valid until June 18, 2027
ART Library Deco Member – For individuals who believe in access, preservation, and cultural stewardship. At this level, you may choose to pay what you can to receive Patron privileges and experience the full Digital Art Library. Complimentary Patron privileges granted at this level are available for one year. *If you are unable to pay, leave at Zero and complete the process.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!