Support the Digital Art Library | Become a Library Deco Patron or Member.

For individuals who believe in access, preservation, and cultural stewardship. At this level, you may pay what you can to receive Patron privileges and experience the full Digital Art Library. Complimentary Patron privileges granted at this level, if you choose to pay, are available for one year. *You will be sent an email once your subscription expires, and you can opt to stay at the deco member tier (Free) or upgrade to the patron membership tier (Full Paid Member).