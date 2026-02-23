Support the Digital Art Library | Become a Library Deco Patron or Member.

39-2351464

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39-2351464

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Library Deco Member
$84

Valid until June 18, 2027

For individuals who believe in access, preservation, and cultural stewardship. At this level, you may pay what you can to receive Patron privileges and experience the full Digital Art Library. Complimentary Patron privileges granted at this level, if you choose to pay, are available for one year. *You will be sent an email once your subscription expires, and you can opt to stay at the deco member tier (Free) or upgrade to the patron membership tier (Full Paid Member).

Library Deco Member
Pay what you can

Valid until June 18, 2027

ART Library Deco Member – For individuals who believe in access, preservation, and cultural stewardship. At this level, you may choose to pay what you can to receive Patron privileges and experience the full Digital Art Library. Complimentary Patron privileges granted at this level are available for one year. *If you are unable to pay, leave at Zero and complete the process.

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