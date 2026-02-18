Friendly Sons of St Patrick Union County, NJ Inc.

Offered by

Friendly Sons of St Patrick Union County, NJ Inc.

About this shop

Support the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick – Place an Ad in Our 2026 Annual Dinner Journal!

Quarter Page Ad – $60
$60

A great way to show your support with a short message, personal dedication, or business name and logo. Ideal for individuals, families, or small businesses who want to contribute and be recognized.

Half Page Ad – $90
$90

Perfect for a larger personal message, congratulations to an honoree, or a more detailed business promotion. Offers more space for images and text while remaining affordable.

Full Page Ad – $150
$150

Maximize your visibility with a full page dedicated to your message, honoree recognition, or business advertisement. Great for businesses, organizations, and those who want to make a lasting impression.

Inside Front Cover – $275 (Limited – First Come, First Serve
$275

One of the most prominent positions in our journal, this exclusive placement ensures that your message or advertisement is one of the first things readers see.

Inside Back Cover – $275 (Limited – First Come, First Served
$275

Another premium placement for your ad, providing high visibility in one of the most viewed sections of the journal.

Back Cover – $300 (Limited – First Come, First Served)
$300

The most visible and sought-after ad space in our journal! The back cover guarantees prime exposure to all attendees and readers.

Add a donation for Friendly Sons of St Patrick Union County, NJ Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!