New York Conservatory For Dramatic Arts Foundation
eventClosed
Support the Next Generation of Artists at Our Silent Auction
Private Pool Garden Villa 3 night stay in Key West, FL
$2,100
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $3,500. Experience true tropical Key West living as the locals do in this spacious mid-century private garden oasis home with large swimming pool and poolside entertainment cabana. Located just one block from the beach, Private Pool Garden Villa vacation rental is at once exotic and comfortable. The colorful interior walls with French doors and windows throughout the house become picture frames anchoring the lush tropical garden that surrounds the property.
See the full listing at: https://tinyurl.com/NYCDAF02
Please NOTE: Bidders confirm that they have read completely and agree to fully respect all house rules.
Any incidental costs and cleaning expenses will be the responsibility of the winner.
https://tinyurl.com/NYCDAF02
Valued at $3,500. Experience true tropical Key West living as the locals do in this spacious mid-century private garden oasis home with large swimming pool and poolside entertainment cabana. Located just one block from the beach, Private Pool Garden Villa vacation rental is at once exotic and comfortable. The colorful interior walls with French doors and windows throughout the house become picture frames anchoring the lush tropical garden that surrounds the property.
See the full listing at: https://tinyurl.com/NYCDAF02
Please NOTE: Bidders confirm that they have read completely and agree to fully respect all house rules.
Any incidental costs and cleaning expenses will be the responsibility of the winner.
https://tinyurl.com/NYCDAF02
Story-Book Cottage 3-Night Retreat in the Catskills, NY
$900
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $1,500. 3 nights vacation rental in the Catskills! Nestled along an ever flowing stream, this charming stream house is minutes to the colorful village of Phoenicia and its shops, boutiques, bars & restaurants, music and tubing! 20 mins drive to Woodstock, skiing at Hunter and Belleayre, and acres of wilderness for world class hiking. Year round enjoyment!
See the full listing at: https://tinyurl.com/NYCDAF01
May-November Any available 3 nights during the week (Mon-Thurs), Dec-Jan: any avail 3 night period (EXCEPT During Holidays)
NOTE - Bidders MUST review full house rules and agree to comply, particularly regarding outside noise levels, and hot tub and firepit hours. Please see details on the listing website:
https://tinyurl.com/NYCDAF01
Please NOTE: Winner will be responsible for $200. in incidental costs and cleaning expenses, to be payed to the property manager at the time of rental.
Valued at $1,500. 3 nights vacation rental in the Catskills! Nestled along an ever flowing stream, this charming stream house is minutes to the colorful village of Phoenicia and its shops, boutiques, bars & restaurants, music and tubing! 20 mins drive to Woodstock, skiing at Hunter and Belleayre, and acres of wilderness for world class hiking. Year round enjoyment!
See the full listing at: https://tinyurl.com/NYCDAF01
May-November Any available 3 nights during the week (Mon-Thurs), Dec-Jan: any avail 3 night period (EXCEPT During Holidays)
NOTE - Bidders MUST review full house rules and agree to comply, particularly regarding outside noise levels, and hot tub and firepit hours. Please see details on the listing website:
https://tinyurl.com/NYCDAF01
Please NOTE: Winner will be responsible for $200. in incidental costs and cleaning expenses, to be payed to the property manager at the time of rental.
"A Picnic for Orpheus" Director/Playwright Experience
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $250. EXPERIENCE AND SEE HOW WE MAKE THE PLAY: Join NYCDA faculty member Jeremy Webb and playwright Paul David Young as they rehearse and present work at New York’s legendary La Mama ETC. Jeremy directs the reading of Paul’s new play "A PICNIC FOR ORPHEUS" & this exclusive experience includes a seat at the table for the table read and rehearsal on June 15th, 2 tickets to the reading of "A PICNIC FOR ORPHEUS" on June 16th/7pm at La Mama and an exclusive backstage discussion with Jeremy and one of the actors. This is in-person in NYC only
Valued at $250. EXPERIENCE AND SEE HOW WE MAKE THE PLAY: Join NYCDA faculty member Jeremy Webb and playwright Paul David Young as they rehearse and present work at New York’s legendary La Mama ETC. Jeremy directs the reading of Paul’s new play "A PICNIC FOR ORPHEUS" & this exclusive experience includes a seat at the table for the table read and rehearsal on June 15th, 2 tickets to the reading of "A PICNIC FOR ORPHEUS" on June 16th/7pm at La Mama and an exclusive backstage discussion with Jeremy and one of the actors. This is in-person in NYC only
Lunch/Coffee with Sarah Saltzberg
$300
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $500. Meet Sarah Saltzberg for lunch/coffee and a chat about creating and producing original work. Sarah Saltzberg is one of the writer/creators of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and originator of Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre. Saltzberg has appeared off-Broadway as Helen in The Donkey Show, Cherry in Sinfully Rich, as Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream, in 2005 in her one-woman show Dear Diary: The Making of Logainne Schwartzandgrubenairre (Broadway Spotlight Series, Ars Nova), as well as throughout NYC in long-form improv comedy with the Upright Citizen's Brigade.
Valued at $500. Meet Sarah Saltzberg for lunch/coffee and a chat about creating and producing original work. Sarah Saltzberg is one of the writer/creators of the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and originator of Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre. Saltzberg has appeared off-Broadway as Helen in The Donkey Show, Cherry in Sinfully Rich, as Helena in A Midsummer Night's Dream, in 2005 in her one-woman show Dear Diary: The Making of Logainne Schwartzandgrubenairre (Broadway Spotlight Series, Ars Nova), as well as throughout NYC in long-form improv comedy with the Upright Citizen's Brigade.
One-Hour Coaching and Q&A with Lenne Klingaman
$90
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $150. One-Hour Coaching and/or Q&A session with Lenne Klingaman (Dawn in the Broadway cast of Waitress). Available for an in-person session (NYC only) before June 15th, 2025, or an online session any date.
Lenne Klingaman is a classically- trained actor and singer/songwriter based in New York City. Her music spans genres from pop to americana, and draws on her theatrical past to spin stories in an evocative sonic landscape, blending immersive musical worlds with character-driven emotional arcs.
As an actress, she starred as Dawn in the Broadway production of Sara Bareilles’ hit musical WAITRESS. She previously originated the role of Dawn for the 1st National Tour of WAITRESS, touring the country for a year. She last starred in Anna Deveare Smith’s play LOVE ALL at La Jolla Playhouse about Billie Jean King. She also appeared Off-Broadway in The Underlying Chris at Second Stage.
Valued at $150. One-Hour Coaching and/or Q&A session with Lenne Klingaman (Dawn in the Broadway cast of Waitress). Available for an in-person session (NYC only) before June 15th, 2025, or an online session any date.
Lenne Klingaman is a classically- trained actor and singer/songwriter based in New York City. Her music spans genres from pop to americana, and draws on her theatrical past to spin stories in an evocative sonic landscape, blending immersive musical worlds with character-driven emotional arcs.
As an actress, she starred as Dawn in the Broadway production of Sara Bareilles’ hit musical WAITRESS. She previously originated the role of Dawn for the 1st National Tour of WAITRESS, touring the country for a year. She last starred in Anna Deveare Smith’s play LOVE ALL at La Jolla Playhouse about Billie Jean King. She also appeared Off-Broadway in The Underlying Chris at Second Stage.
Signed Poster of Twilight New Moon by Edi Gathegi
$150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $250. Signed Poster of Twilight New Moon by Edi Gathegi, who played the role of Laurent. Edi Gathegi will be playing the role of Mr. Fantastic in the new Superman.
Valued at $250. Signed Poster of Twilight New Moon by Edi Gathegi, who played the role of Laurent. Edi Gathegi will be playing the role of Mr. Fantastic in the new Superman.
Girl From The North Country Signed Playbill
$70
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $150. First National Tour of Girl From The North Country Playbill signed by the Cast
Valued at $150. First National Tour of Girl From The North Country Playbill signed by the Cast
$200. Gift Certificate to Vinyl Steakhouse, Chelsea NYC
$120
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $200. A Gift Certificate to Vinyl Steakhouse in Chelsea, NYC. https://www.vinylsteakhouse.com/
Valued at $200. A Gift Certificate to Vinyl Steakhouse in Chelsea, NYC. https://www.vinylsteakhouse.com/
One-Hour Coaching Session and Visit with Ruth Nerken
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $100. One-hour acting coaching session followed by tea and cake in Ms. Nerken’s beautiful Central Park West apartment! This session is in-person only in NYC.
Ruth Nerken has guest starred on Law & Order, Kate & Allie, and Too Close for Comfort, and performed in regional theater, Off-Broadway, and in the national touring company of Grease. Ruth has also appeared in more than 200 television commercials, and been a guest speaker at events for AFTRA, SAG, and Yale University.
Valued at $100. One-hour acting coaching session followed by tea and cake in Ms. Nerken’s beautiful Central Park West apartment! This session is in-person only in NYC.
Ruth Nerken has guest starred on Law & Order, Kate & Allie, and Too Close for Comfort, and performed in regional theater, Off-Broadway, and in the national touring company of Grease. Ruth has also appeared in more than 200 television commercials, and been a guest speaker at events for AFTRA, SAG, and Yale University.
One-Hour Audition Prep Coaching Session w/ Steve Perlmutter
$60
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $100. One-Hour Audition Prep Coaching Session, online or in person (NYC only).
Steve Perlmutter has been teaching acting for over 25 years. In addition to teaching privately, he is on the faculty of Rutgers University, The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, and New York University School of Professional Studies. Some of his past students include William Belleau (Killers of the Flower Moon, Twilight Saga:Eclipse), Jackie Chung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Vicky Jeudy (Orange Is The New Black), Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts, The Other Two, The Good Place) and Kimberly Drummond (Fuller House).
Steve is a proud member of Actors’ Equity and SAG-AFTRA.
Valued at $100. One-Hour Audition Prep Coaching Session, online or in person (NYC only).
Steve Perlmutter has been teaching acting for over 25 years. In addition to teaching privately, he is on the faculty of Rutgers University, The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, and New York University School of Professional Studies. Some of his past students include William Belleau (Killers of the Flower Moon, Twilight Saga:Eclipse), Jackie Chung (The Summer I Turned Pretty), Vicky Jeudy (Orange Is The New Black), Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts, The Other Two, The Good Place) and Kimberly Drummond (Fuller House).
Steve is a proud member of Actors’ Equity and SAG-AFTRA.
Two-Hour Monologue Coaching Session with Mollie O'Mara
$105
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $175. Two-Hour Monologue Coaching Session with Mollie O'Mara.
This session can be online or in person (NYC only).
Mollie O'Mara is a longtime NYC actress, director, teacher and coach. She appeared on ABC’s All My Children for over 17 years and held lead roles in many independent films, TV, commercials and voice- overs. As a director her work has been seen at The Vineyard, Classic Stage, HERE, Cucaracha Theatre, The Schoolhouse Theatre, Westbeth, Urban Stages, and many more.
Valued at $175. Two-Hour Monologue Coaching Session with Mollie O'Mara.
This session can be online or in person (NYC only).
Mollie O'Mara is a longtime NYC actress, director, teacher and coach. She appeared on ABC’s All My Children for over 17 years and held lead roles in many independent films, TV, commercials and voice- overs. As a director her work has been seen at The Vineyard, Classic Stage, HERE, Cucaracha Theatre, The Schoolhouse Theatre, Westbeth, Urban Stages, and many more.
Two One-Hour Sessions of Dialect Work with Mike Walsh
$180
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $300. Mike Walsh is a dialectician, an actor, and an educator. He specializes in helping non-American actors learn more about the American accent. In this two-session coaching opportunity he will either help actors with an accent for their repertoire/for a specific audition or help non-American actors identify how to try and sound more American. These sessions can be online or in person (NYC only).
Valued at $300. Mike Walsh is a dialectician, an actor, and an educator. He specializes in helping non-American actors learn more about the American accent. In this two-session coaching opportunity he will either help actors with an accent for their repertoire/for a specific audition or help non-American actors identify how to try and sound more American. These sessions can be online or in person (NYC only).
One-Hour Voice Lesson or Public Speaking Coaching Session
$90
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $150. Artistic Director Sara Buffamanti will work with you one-on-one to unlock the full potential of your speaking voice. Sara is a Designated Linklater Voice Specialist who works with both actors and professionals working in business and the not-for-profit sector. We will tailor your session to focus on performance, auditions, public speaking demands, donor asks, corporate meetings, or simply being a more confident speaker in your daily life. This session can be online or in person (NYC only).
Valued at $150. Artistic Director Sara Buffamanti will work with you one-on-one to unlock the full potential of your speaking voice. Sara is a Designated Linklater Voice Specialist who works with both actors and professionals working in business and the not-for-profit sector. We will tailor your session to focus on performance, auditions, public speaking demands, donor asks, corporate meetings, or simply being a more confident speaker in your daily life. This session can be online or in person (NYC only).
Two One-Hour Voice Coaching Sessions with Colleen Gleason
$120
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $200. Two one-hour vocal coaching sessions with Colleen Gleason, who is a Designated Linklater Teacher, a Certified Louis Colaianni Speech and Phonetics Practitioner and is a designated Meisner Technique teacher. These sessions can be online or in person (NYC only).
Valued at $200. Two one-hour vocal coaching sessions with Colleen Gleason, who is a Designated Linklater Teacher, a Certified Louis Colaianni Speech and Phonetics Practitioner and is a designated Meisner Technique teacher. These sessions can be online or in person (NYC only).
One-Hour Online Audition Coaching Session
$110
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Valued at $185. One-Hour Online Audition Coaching Session with Maury Ginsberg, who has been teaching acting for over 25 years.
Valued at $185. One-Hour Online Audition Coaching Session with Maury Ginsberg, who has been teaching acting for over 25 years.
Playbill: Yul Brynner in "The King and I", 1977
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Famous Cast Memorabilia from June 1977: Playbill from a performance of Rogers & Hammerstein's Broadway Revival of "The King and I" at The Uris Theatre (now The Gershwin Theatre), New York. Starring Yul Brynner and Constance Towers.
Famous Cast Memorabilia from June 1977: Playbill from a performance of Rogers & Hammerstein's Broadway Revival of "The King and I" at The Uris Theatre (now The Gershwin Theatre), New York. Starring Yul Brynner and Constance Towers.
Playbill: Tom Bosley in "Fiorello!", 1960
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Famous Cast Memorabilia from May 23, 1960: Playbill from a performance of "Fiorello!" at The Broadhurst Theatre, New York. Starring Tom Bosley. in 1960 "Fiorello!" won three major theatre awards - a Tony Award, the New York Drama Critics Circle award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It is one of only ten musicals to win the latter award.
Famous Cast Memorabilia from May 23, 1960: Playbill from a performance of "Fiorello!" at The Broadhurst Theatre, New York. Starring Tom Bosley. in 1960 "Fiorello!" won three major theatre awards - a Tony Award, the New York Drama Critics Circle award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It is one of only ten musicals to win the latter award.
Playbill: Maureen Stapleton in "The Glass Menagerie", 1965
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Famous Cast Memorabilia from July 1965: Playbill from a performance of the 20th Anniversary Production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York. Starring Maureen Stapleton, Piper Laurie, Pat Hingle and George Gizzard, directed by George Keathley.
Famous Cast Memorabilia from July 1965: Playbill from a performance of the 20th Anniversary Production of Tennessee Williams' "The Glass Menagerie" at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, New York. Starring Maureen Stapleton, Piper Laurie, Pat Hingle and George Gizzard, directed by George Keathley.
Playbill: Lauren Bacall in "Applause", 1971
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Famous Cast Memorabilia from January 1971: Playbill from a performance of Tony Award Winning "Applause, staring Lauren Bacall at The Palace Theatre, New York. The production was nominated for ten Tony Awards and ultimately won four: the overall production won the Tony Award for Best Musical, Lauren Bacall won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and Ron Field won both the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical and the Tony Award for Best Choreography.
Famous Cast Memorabilia from January 1971: Playbill from a performance of Tony Award Winning "Applause, staring Lauren Bacall at The Palace Theatre, New York. The production was nominated for ten Tony Awards and ultimately won four: the overall production won the Tony Award for Best Musical, Lauren Bacall won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, and Ron Field won both the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical and the Tony Award for Best Choreography.
Playbill: Lawrence Olivier in "Becket", 1961
$20
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Famous Cast Memorabilia from January 2, 1961: Playbill from a performance of Peter Glenville's production of "Becket" by Jean Anouilh at The Royale Theatre, New York. Starring Laurence Olivier and Anthony Quinn.
Famous Cast Memorabilia from January 2, 1961: Playbill from a performance of Peter Glenville's production of "Becket" by Jean Anouilh at The Royale Theatre, New York. Starring Laurence Olivier and Anthony Quinn.