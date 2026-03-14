INTERCOLLEGIATE HELLENIC SOCIETY GLOBAL

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INTERCOLLEGIATE HELLENIC SOCIETY GLOBAL

About this raffle

Support the NY Greek Parade! 🇬🇷 Buy Raffle Tickets!

Buy a Parade Raffle Ticket
$20

Show your support for the NY Greek Parade and buy a raffle ticket.


Raffle tickets can be arranged for pickup with I.H.S. Global by phone or email.

Buy 10 Parade Raffle Tickets
$200

Show your support for the NY Greek Parade and buy a raffle ticket.


Raffle tickets can be arranged for pickup with I.H.S. Global by phone or email.

Buy 50 Parade Raffle Tickets
$500

Show your support for the NY Greek Parade and buy a raffle ticket.


Raffle tickets can be arranged for pickup with I.H.S. Global by phone or email.

Buy 200 Parade Raffle Tickets
$2,000

Show your support for the NY Greek Parade and buy a raffle ticket.


Raffle tickets can be arranged for pickup with I.H.S. Global by phone or email.

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