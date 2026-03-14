Support the NY Greek Parade! 🇬🇷 Buy Raffle Tickets!

About this raffle
Show your support for the NY Greek Parade and buy a raffle ticket.
Raffle tickets can be arranged for pickup with I.H.S. Global by phone or email.
Show your support for the NY Greek Parade and buy a raffle ticket.
Raffle tickets can be arranged for pickup with I.H.S. Global by phone or email.
Show your support for the NY Greek Parade and buy a raffle ticket.
Raffle tickets can be arranged for pickup with I.H.S. Global by phone or email.
Show your support for the NY Greek Parade and buy a raffle ticket.
Raffle tickets can be arranged for pickup with I.H.S. Global by phone or email.
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