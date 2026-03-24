Cake & Balloons

Hosted by

Cake & Balloons

About this event

Support the Royal Hat Affair hosted by Cake & Balloons

225 W 5th Ave

Gary, IN 46402, USA

👑 Crown Sponsor
$500

👑 Premium logo placement on marketing materials, dedicated social media promotion, optional vendor table, and verbal recognition during the event.

🍽 Sponsor a Table
$300

Cover a full table (6 guests) so a deserving guests can attend this beautiful experience. Includes logo placement on the event flyer and recognition across our social media platforms.


🎟 Sponsor a MOM
$55

Provide a ticket for an individual to attend and enjoy the event. Includes: Name listed on the event flyer and a dedicated social media thank you.

🍵 Tea Sponsor
$250

Logo placement on the event flyer and recognition across our social media platforms.

💐 Community Sponsor
$100

Name listed on the event flyer and a dedicated social media thank you.

Add a donation for Cake & Balloons

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!