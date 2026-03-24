Support the Royal Hat Affair hosted by Cake & Balloons

About this event
👑 Premium logo placement on marketing materials, dedicated social media promotion, optional vendor table, and verbal recognition during the event.
Cover a full table (6 guests) so a deserving guests can attend this beautiful experience. Includes logo placement on the event flyer and recognition across our social media platforms.
Provide a ticket for an individual to attend and enjoy the event. Includes: Name listed on the event flyer and a dedicated social media thank you.
Logo placement on the event flyer and recognition across our social media platforms.
Name listed on the event flyer and a dedicated social media thank you.
$
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