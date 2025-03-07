Support the Sound: Invest in Lassiter's Music

The Titan Field Frame Timpani Frame is built super solid from Heavy gauge steel. It's 8" no flat tires make transport of the Timpani on to the field easy and worry free. This platform can be opened up to hold up to 4 timpani. The key to this Timpani roller is that Titan has included multiple tie down loops to hold a wide variety of timpani in place. All weather carpet is on the platform to keep instruments protected. In true Titan fashion it folds compactly for storage and transport.