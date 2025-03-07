Support the Sound: Invest in Lassiter's Music

If you're unable to purchase an instrument, please consider donating toward our wish list. Collective donations can help us purchase new items or repair existing equipment in our music program. Donate below.
Qty Needed: 28
Our percussionists need various new Pearl harnesses for better support and comfort, especially for our female students. The current harnesses are outdated and uncomfortable.
$5,000 covers harnesses for our current players.
$7,000 funds a full set for all instruments.
Qty needed: 2
Adams 5.0 Octave Alpha Series Rosewood Marimbas with Apex Frames to continue performing at their best. Right now, our very own director, Mr. Parciany, is generously lending us his personal equipment—but we need a long-term solution for our students.
Qty Need: 1
classical saxophones. Its sound is superbly crafted and its ergonomics have been duplicated the world over. The Series III soprano, alto, tenor and baritone saxophones epitomize speed. Lightning-quick response and flawless ergonomics make these saxophones move; allowing you to perform at the speeds you need in these hyper-fast times. Instead of traditional brass, these saxophones are built on a platform with a slightly higher copper content-creating a rich warm tone that is automatic from the first breath into the instrument
Qty Needed: 2
Key: Bb
Pitch: 440/442 Hz
Body: Natural African blackwood
Neck: Two-piece adjustable
Bell: Silver plated German silver
Tenons: Metal-capped Low G resonance Eb/Ab lever Down to C Double D spatulaTriple D spatula Double register mechanism
Thumb Rest: Adjustable
Keywork Finish: Silver plated
Springs: Blue steel springs for ease and accuracy of key movement
Pads: Leather and cork
Case: Deluxe leather-covered wood shell case with plush interior
6 Are needed:
TheYamaha Model YBH-301M Marching Baritone Horn is ideal for DCI style marching ensembles which have no trombones. It can add a unique voice to your band, darker than a trombone yet brighter than a euphonium, a very rich and strong sound. In addition, the 301M is a well-balanced instrument, making it easier to play, and easier to maneuver with in formations.
Qty Needed: 10
The Yamaha YMP-204M Series Marching F Mellophone is designed to elevate your band's performance. Featuring a 10" bell and gold brass leadpipe, this mellophone produces a rich, brilliant tone that cuts through the mix. Yamaha has engineered this mellophone to the highest standards with hand-fitted nickel-plated pistons, pressure-formed tubing, and heavy-duty bracing for unparalleled durability and playability. When only the best will do for your marching program, look no further than the Yamaha.
Qty Needed: 4
The H379 is an artist-quality instrument at a popular price. It has playing characteristics similar to the H179, with good center and projection. Harder nickel silver material responds quickly and sounds brighter up close. Hand-fitted rotary valves are manufactured to precise tolerances to provide quick and effortless response.
Qty Needed: 2
A Superior Entry-level Bassoon for Student Musicians. The Fox 222 bassoon is consistently a popular choice for student players in need of an excellent-quality, beginner-friendly instrument. Inspired by the Fox II bassoon, the modern incarnation of Hugo Fox’s original design, the Fox 222 boasts a warm, even tone and stable intonation across the full range of the instrument.
Qty Needed: 2
Loved by students and teachers alike, the Renard Artist Model 330 is the plastic resin version of our most popular design. The 330 is known for its outstanding tone quality, resonance, intonation, and durability.
The Titan Field Frame Timpani Frame is built super solid from Heavy gauge steel. It's 8" no flat tires make transport of the Timpani on to the field easy and worry free. This platform can be opened up to hold up to 4 timpani. The key to this Timpani roller is that Titan has included multiple tie down loops to hold a wide variety of timpani in place. All weather carpet is on the platform to keep instruments protected. In true Titan fashion it folds compactly for storage and transport.
Qty Needed: 2
NEED FOR OUR SOUND SYSTEM
Simple, versatile, high-definition Dante Stagebox The Tio1608-D2 is a Dante-compatible I/O rack equipped with 16 mic/line inputs and 8 line outputs. It can control gain from TF Series and DM3 consoles remotely, allowing the construction of a simple stagebox system. The versatile Tio1608-D2 also supports 96k
Qty Needed: 1
NEED FOR OUR SOUND SYSTEM
Allen & Heath SQ Dante 64 Network Interface Module for SQ Series Mixers
Qty Needed: 1
NEEDED FOR OUR SOUND SYSTEM
NETGEAR 8 Port PoE Gigabit Ethernet Plus Switch (GS308EPP) - with
8 x PoE+ @ 123W
Qty Needed: 1
Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 Portable Power Station
1070Wh Capacity and 1500W Output with a 50% Boost
USB-A/C Ports, up to 100W Dual PD Charging
Next-Gen Chargeshield 2.0 with 62 Forms of All-Round Protection
Emergency Super Charging Capability from 0% to 100% in Just 1 Hour
Qty Needed: 1
Stage Ninja Retractable Cat 6 Cable Reel (65', Black) with Ethercon
The 24 AWG 65' Cat 6 Retractable Cable Reel from Stage Ninja protects and organizes the data cable. The 9" powder coated black PVC jacket and steel housing comes standard with a flat mounting strap, which is suitable for installation on any flat surface.
Qty Needed: 1
NEEDED FOR OUR SOUND SYSTEM
Your support fuels the magic of our Fall Guard’s performance. With your donation, we can provide the uniforms, vital equipment, and eye-catching props that transform months of hard work into a show-stopping experience. Every contribution directly impacts our students, giving them the tools to perform with pride and showcase their dedication on the biggest stage.
Your $25 donation helps fuel the rhythm of our high school marching band! From keeping our drumline drumming to making sure our brass section stays shiny, your support provides the essential gear that keeps us marching to the beat. It’s like giving our band the perfect pair of shoes—so we can step up, show off, and march proudly!
A $50 donation keeps our marching band looking sharp and sounding even sharper! From getting fresh reeds for the woodwinds to fixing that one trumpet that really needs some love, your contribution helps us avoid any “oops” moments on the field. It’s like giving us a musical upgrade—making us sound like a million bucks!
A $100 donation to our music program is like handing us the secret key to the band’s success—except this one won’t get lost in the abyss of forgotten music folders. From snazzy new instruments to keeping our stands from spontaneously collapsing, your support ensures we hit every note (and not just the wrong ones).
A $250 donation to our music program is like giving us a golden ticket to musical greatness! It helps us cover everything from replacing that one tuba that’s seen better days to ensuring our percussion section has enough gear to make any song sound epic.
A $500 donation to our music program is like handing us a platinum record—except we’ll actually use it to buy the things we really need (like new instruments, music, and maybe a few extra cymbals for dramatic effect).
