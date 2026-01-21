Support the Supak Family and Sutton's Recovery

Donated by Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions





"The winner of the rifle will be put in contact with Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions at the conclusion of the raffle. ALL applicable local, state and federal laws WILL be followed for the transfer of the rifle to the winner. Should the winner be ineligible to receive/own a firearm, they will forfeit the winning spot, no other prize will be offered in its place. At the time of the drawing, 2 alternates will be drawn if such a situation arises that a person is ineligible to own or unable to complete the transfer process. Transfer of the rifle is at the sole discretion of Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions and upon completion of all required paperwork and an approved background check as required by law."