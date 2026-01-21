Guardian Grounds Ranch

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Guardian Grounds Ranch

About this raffle

Support the Supak Family and Sutton's Recovery

Custom Pit Smoker (1 Entry)
$20

Donated by Herbert Juppe

Custom Pit Smoker (6 Entries)
$100

Donated by Herbert Juppe

Fishing Pole and Cooler Combo (1 entry)
$20

Donated by Anonymous

Fishing Pole and Cooler Combo (6 Entries)
$100

Donated by Anonymous

RTIC Cooler w/ Third Alarm Cowboy Shirts & Cigars (1 Entry)
$20

Donated by Tim Mace and Heath Meredith, Third Alarm Cowboys, LLC.

RTIC Cooler&Third Alarm Cowboy Shirts-Cigars (6 Entries)
$100

Donated by Tim Mace and Heath Meredith, Third Alarm Cowboys, LLC.

4ft Green Tready Firefighting Hook (1 Entry)
$20
4ft Green Tready Firefighting Hook (Six Entries)
$100
$600 Academy Gift Card (1 Entry)
$20

Donated by The Leggett Family

$600 Academy Gift Card (6 Entries)
$100

Donated by The Leggett Family

AR Style Rifle (1 Entry)
$20

Donated by Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions 


"The winner of the rifle will be put in contact with Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions at the conclusion of the raffle. ALL applicable local, state and federal laws WILL be followed for the transfer of the rifle to the winner. Should the winner be ineligible to receive/own a firearm, they will forfeit the winning spot, no other prize will be offered in its place. At the time of the drawing, 2 alternates will be drawn if such a situation arises that a person is ineligible to own or unable to complete the transfer process. Transfer of the rifle is at the sole discretion of Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions  and upon completion of all required paperwork and an approved background check as required by law."

AR Style Rifle (6 Entries)
$100

Donated by Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions 


"The winner of the rifle will be put in contact with Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions at the conclusion of the raffle. ALL applicable local, state and federal laws WILL be followed for the transfer of the rifle to the winner. Should the winner be ineligible to receive/own a firearm, they will forfeit the winning spot, no other prize will be offered in its place. At the time of the drawing, 2 alternates will be drawn if such a situation arises that a person is ineligible to own or unable to complete the transfer process. Transfer of the rifle is at the sole discretion of Oakhurst Ordnance Company/Texas Inventory Solutions  and upon completion of all required paperwork and an approved background check as required by law."

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