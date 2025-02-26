Support Trans Joy & See Little Shop of Horrors – Enter to Win!
One Entry
$10
🎭 1 Entry – Take center stage and grab your chance to win a pair of tickets to Little Shop of Horrors! Every dollar supports The Trans Family Dinner Program and helps create affirming spaces for trans people and families.
Three Entries
$25
🌟 3 Entries – Step into the spotlight with extra chances to win! Your donation directly funds community dinners, ensuring trans folks have safe spaces to connect and thrive.
Eight Entries
$50
🎶 8 Entries – You deserve a standing ovation! With 8 chances to win, you’re making a powerful impact on our mission while getting closer to seeing Little Shop of Horrors!
Twenty Entries
$100
🌈 20 Entries – The VIP experience of raffle entries! Your generosity fuels The Calos Coalition’s work, ensuring trans families have support, community, and joy. Plus, you’ll have an amazing shot at winning two tickets to Pride Night at Virginia Stage Company!
