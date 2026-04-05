Support Trent Mastre – Medical Recovery Gun Raffle

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Golden Plains Mennonite Church Church Of God In Christ Mennonite

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1 ticket for $20
$20

1 ticket for a chance to win this CZ side by side 12 GA. Shotgun. Must be 18 to enter. Transfer of firearm will be done through FFL. Winner need not be present to win. Shipping through FFL available at winners expense.

6 tickets for $100
$100
This includes 6 tickets

6 tickets for a chance to win this CZ side by side 12 GA. Shotgun.Must be 18 to enter. Transfer of firearm will be done through FFL. Winner need not be present to win. Shipping through FFL available at winners expense.

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