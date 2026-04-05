Support Trent Mastre – Medical Recovery Smithey Cast Iron Set Raffle

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
About this raffle
$
1 ticket for a chance to win this 3 piece Smithey cast iron skillet set. No. 8 Chef, No. 10 Traditional, and No. 12 Traditional skillets. Winner need not be present to win. Shipping available at winners expense.
6 tickets for a chance to win this 3 piece Smithey cast iron skillet set. No. 8 Chef, No. 10 Traditional, and No. 12 Traditional skillets. Winner need not be present to win. Shipping available at winners expense.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!