Support West Allegheny Cheer * In-Kind Donations & Supplies Campaign

Would you prefer to donate supplies instead of money?



We gladly accept in-kind donations from families, community members, and local businesses.





Simply select the $0 “I Will Donate an Item” option and tell us what you would like to contribute.





Once you submit the $0 donation form, please deliver your item using one of the options below:





Option 1 – Team Drop Off

West Allegheny Athletic Department

c/o WA Cheer - Coach Kristen Orndoff

205 West Allegheny Road, Imperial PA 15126





Option 2 – Contact for Pickup

Email: [email protected]

Subject line: In-Kind Donation





Option 3 – Ship Your Donation

Ship items to:

West Allegheny Athletic Department

c/o WA Cheer - Coach Kristen Orndoff

205 West Allegheny Road, Imperial PA 15126





Please include:

✔ Your name or business name

✔ Contact information

✔ A note identifying the donation