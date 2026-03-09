Support West Allegheny Cheer * In-Kind Donations & Supplies Campaign

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About this event
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Would you prefer to donate supplies instead of money?
We gladly accept in-kind donations from families, community members, and local businesses.
Simply select the $0 “I Will Donate an Item” option and tell us what you would like to contribute.
Once you submit the $0 donation form, please deliver your item using one of the options below:
Option 1 – Team Drop Off
West Allegheny Athletic Department
c/o WA Cheer - Coach Kristen Orndoff
205 West Allegheny Road, Imperial PA 15126
Option 2 – Contact for Pickup
Email: [email protected]
Subject line: In-Kind Donation
Option 3 – Ship Your Donation
Ship items to:
West Allegheny Athletic Department
c/o WA Cheer - Coach Kristen Orndoff
205 West Allegheny Road, Imperial PA 15126
Please include:
✔ Your name or business name
✔ Contact information
✔ A note identifying the donation
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!