West Allegheny Cheer Boosters

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West Allegheny Cheer Boosters

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Support West Allegheny Cheer * In-Kind Donations & Supplies Campaign

Add a donation for West Allegheny Cheer Boosters

$

Snack/Supply Sponsor
$25
Snack/Supply Sponsor
$50
Raffle Sponsor
$50
Raffle Sponsor
$100
📦 Donate an Item (No Monetary Donation Required)
Free

Would you prefer to donate supplies instead of money?


We gladly accept in-kind donations from families, community members, and local businesses.


Simply select the $0 “I Will Donate an Item” option and tell us what you would like to contribute.


Once you submit the $0 donation form, please deliver your item using one of the options below:


Option 1 – Team Drop Off
West Allegheny Athletic Department

c/o WA Cheer - Coach Kristen Orndoff
205 West Allegheny Road, Imperial PA 15126


Option 2 – Contact for Pickup
Email: [email protected]
Subject line: In-Kind Donation


Option 3 – Ship Your Donation
Ship items to:

West Allegheny Athletic Department

c/o WA Cheer - Coach Kristen Orndoff
205 West Allegheny Road, Imperial PA 15126


Please include:
✔ Your name or business name
Contact information
✔ A note identifying the donation

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!