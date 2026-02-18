Support Yorkville Youth Cheer — Become a Sponsor

Offered by
Valid until March 2, 2027
Bronze Sponsor — $100
A meaningful way to show your community support.
• Name listed on our team website
• Public thank-you on social media
Valid until March 2, 2027
Silver Sponsor — $250
Help us grow while increasing your local visibility.
• Logo featured on our team banner
• Dedicated social media shoutout
Valid until March 2, 2027
Gold Sponsor — $500
Make a major impact and stand out as a top supporter.
• Logo on team practice shirts
• Mentions in event announcements
No expiration
Diamond Sponsor - $1,000+
-Name listed on the Yorkville Youth Website
-Four public thank-yous on social media
-Logo featured on Yorkville Youth Cheer banner
-Three dedicated social media shoutouts
-Larger logo on cheer practice shirts
-Two mentions in event announcements
-Option for a vendor table at Home Football games (as available with minimum 10% give back to the cheer program.)
$
