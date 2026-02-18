Yorkville Youth Cheer

Support Yorkville Youth Cheer — Become a Sponsor

$100

Valid until March 2, 2027

Bronze Sponsor — $100
A meaningful way to show your community support.
• Name listed on our team website
• Public thank-you on social media

$250

Valid until March 2, 2027

Silver Sponsor — $250
Help us grow while increasing your local visibility.
• Logo featured on our team banner
• Dedicated social media shoutout

$500

Valid until March 2, 2027

Gold Sponsor — $500
Make a major impact and stand out as a top supporter.
• Logo on team practice shirts
• Mentions in event announcements

$1,000

No expiration

Diamond Sponsor - $1,000+

-Name listed on the Yorkville Youth Website

-Four public thank-yous on social media

-Logo featured on Yorkville Youth Cheer banner

-Three dedicated social media shoutouts

-Larger logo on cheer practice shirts

-Two mentions in event announcements

-Option for a vendor table at Home Football games (as available with minimum 10% give back to the cheer program.)

