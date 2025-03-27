Girlfriend Culture, a fiscally sponsored project of Instituto Lab
Support Your Local Girl Gang T-Shirt
Support Your Local Girl Gang Tee – $25
Rep the movement. Root for your sisters.
Our "Support Your Local Girl Gang" t-shirt is more than a statement—it’s a whole vibe. This 100% cotton tee is your go-to for rest days, radical joy, and rallying with your community. With a relaxed fit and sizes ranging from M to 3X, it’s designed with every body in mind.
Wear it to brunch. Wear it to the protest. Wear it when you need a reminder that sisterhood is power.
✨ $25 | Sizes M–3X
✨ Designed by Girlfriend Culture with love for the collective
Because supporting Black women is always in style.
Because you deserve it, sis.
