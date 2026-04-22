Support your local Thurston County Baseball Club

About this event
This package includes your business name or logo highlighted on a team banner hung up on dugouts at tournaments across WA State, a sign with your business name hung up in TCBC’s practice facility, and a thank you highlighting your logo on TCBC’s social media and webpage.
This package includes 3 social media thank you shoutouts for sponsoring baseball equipment for TCBC, and your business logo/name highlighted on our TCBC webpage.
This package includes TCBC publicizing to 100+ families and players to come to your organization during a mutually agreed time to give back to your business.
This package includes your business logo/name highlighted in 3 social media posts and highlighted on our TCBC webpage.
This package includes your business logo/name highlighted on our TCBC webpage.
This is a donation amount of your choice to support the Thurston County Baseball Club.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!