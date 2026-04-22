Thurston County Baseball Club

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Thurston County Baseball Club

About this event

Support your local Thurston County Baseball Club

5001 Pacific Ave SE

Lacey, WA 98503, USA

Club Team Sponsor
$3,000

This package includes your business name or logo highlighted on a team banner hung up on dugouts at tournaments across WA State, a sign with your business name hung up in TCBC’s practice facility, and a thank you highlighting your logo on TCBC’s social media and webpage.

Baseball Sponsor
$2,000

This package includes 3 social media thank you shoutouts for sponsoring baseball equipment for TCBC, and your business logo/name highlighted on our TCBC webpage.

Event Sponsor
$1,000

This package includes TCBC publicizing to 100+ families and players to come to your organization during a mutually agreed time to give back to your business.

Web/Social Media Sponsor
$500

This package includes your business logo/name highlighted in 3 social media posts and highlighted on our TCBC webpage.

Web Sponsor
$300

This package includes your business logo/name highlighted on our TCBC webpage.

Donation
Pay what you can

This is a donation amount of your choice to support the Thurston County Baseball Club.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!