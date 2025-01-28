Support Your Student at TMEA

Traditional choir shirt - ***Please note, that Zeffy allows us to keep 100% of the proceeds. Zeffy will ask for an optional donation under the Summary drop-down which helps them keep Zeffy free for non-profits, and this is entirely at your discretion.***

Traditional choir shirt - ***Please note, that Zeffy allows us to keep 100% of the proceeds. Zeffy will ask for an optional donation under the Summary drop-down which helps them keep Zeffy free for non-profits, and this is entirely at your discretion.***

seeMoreDetailsMobile