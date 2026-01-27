Support Youth Through Music & Arts – TSMAC

Hosted by
About this event
$25 – Supporter
Helps cover basic program supplies and keeps our youth engaged.
Supports rehearsals, instruction, and cultural programming for our students.
Helps fund performances, camps, and hands-on learning experiences.
Supports a student’s participation through instruction, equipment, and access costs.
Helps sustain programs and expand opportunities for future generations.
Give what you can — every contribution makes a real difference.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!