Supporter Membership

For families who want to take a more active role in strengthening the voice of military homeschoolers.
Includes everything in Basic, plus:
- Quarterly Advocacy Briefings with Founder Natalie Mack, featuring updates from DoD, DSLO, and partner organizations
- Access to four general webinars each year on topics such as high school to college, transcripts, and parent leadership
- Discounted registration for advanced and specialized webinars
- Exclusive member-only downloads, templates, and planning resources
- Early access to MHA survey results and opportunities to share your input
- Quarterly “Special Needs Spotlight” sessions with experts on EFMP, executive functioning, and learning differences
- Special Needs Resource Library with templates and guides for homeschoolers
- Exclusive partner discounts on educational and curriculum resources
- Advocacy updates on how MHA represents exceptional learners and military families
Your membership helps fuel MHA’s advocacy so that when Natalie meets with decision-makers, she carries your family’s experiences, voice, and needs with her.
