Supporter Membership

For families who want to take a more active role in strengthening the voice of military homeschoolers.





Includes everything in Basic, plus:

Quarterly Advocacy Briefings with Founder Natalie Mack, featuring updates from DoD, DSLO, and partner organizations

Access to four general webinars each year on topics such as high school to college, transcripts, and parent leadership

Discounted registration for advanced and specialized webinars

Exclusive member-only downloads, templates, and planning resources

Early access to MHA survey results and opportunities to share your input

Quarterly “Special Needs Spotlight” sessions with experts on EFMP, executive functioning, and learning differences

Special Needs Resource Library with templates and guides for homeschoolers

Exclusive partner discounts on educational and curriculum resources

Advocacy updates on how MHA represents exceptional learners and military families

Your membership helps fuel MHA’s advocacy so that when Natalie meets with decision-makers, she carries your family’s experiences, voice, and needs with her.