Biyc Incorporated

Hosted by

Biyc Incorporated

About this event

Supporter Page - BIYC Incorporated Gives a Very Special Thank You to Each of Donors & Sponsors ! *******************Our Next Event will be a joint event with the BIYC Network Flea Market. We want to make sure everyone eats money or not so we present FREE Hot Dogs for the holiday event

40 Logan St

Bridgeport, CT 06607, USA

Donation for "All you can eat-Hot Dogs for Everyone - July 5
Pay what you can

Your donation will help feed the community all you can eat hotdogs, thank you for your generosity. We invite you to come enjoy the day and all the vendors and network with the community.

If you would like to help feed more people and maybe more than hot dogs, you may contribute as often as you like and as much as you like. If you would prefer a payment link in a different amount to be sent directly to you please contact us.

Add a donation for Biyc Incorporated

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!