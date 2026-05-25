Supporter Page - BIYC Incorporated Gives a Very Special Thank You to Each of Donors & Sponsors ! *******************Our Next Event will be a joint event with the BIYC Network Flea Market. We want to make sure everyone eats money or not so we present FREE Hot Dogs for the holiday event

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About this event
Your donation will help feed the community all you can eat hotdogs, thank you for your generosity. We invite you to come enjoy the day and all the vendors and network with the community.
If you would like to help feed more people and maybe more than hot dogs, you may contribute as often as you like and as much as you like. If you would prefer a payment link in a different amount to be sent directly to you please contact us.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!