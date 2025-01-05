Supporters Of Del Nor Wiggins Park Inc Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until April 7, 2027
Yearly membership which allows you, as an individual, to attend "Friends Only" events. You will also be invited to attend other events held at the Park. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Yearly membership which allows you and three others to attend "Friends Only" events. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Yearly membership which allows you and three others to attend "Friends Only" events. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Yearly membership which allows you and three others to attend "Friends Only" events. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.
Valid until April 7, 2027
Yearly membership which allows you and three others to attend "Friends Only" events. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.
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