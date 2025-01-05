Supporters Of Del Nor Wiggins Park Inc

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Supporters Of Del Nor Wiggins Park Inc

About the memberships

Supporters Of Del Nor Wiggins Park Inc Memberships 2026

Seagull Level
$50

Valid until April 7, 2027

Yearly membership which allows you, as an individual, to attend "Friends Only" events. You will also be invited to attend other events held at the Park. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.

Manatee Level
$100

Valid until April 7, 2027

Yearly membership which allows you and three others to attend "Friends Only" events. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.

Dolphin Level
$250

Valid until April 7, 2027

Yearly membership which allows you and three others to attend "Friends Only" events. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.

Osprey Level
$500

Valid until April 7, 2027

Yearly membership which allows you and three others to attend "Friends Only" events. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.

Sea Turtle Level
$1,000

Valid until April 7, 2027

Yearly membership which allows you and three others to attend "Friends Only" events. A standing invitation to Friends events: Beach Cleanup Days, Membership Meetings, volunteer opportunity to participate in Friends volunteer events, invitation to the Friends Annual Picnic, and regular email updates.

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