Supporting Alzhemizers: June Calendar for a Cause

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Early detection can improve quality of life and planning.
Early detection can improve quality of life and planning.
Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.
Research focuses on understanding how memory loss begins.
Caregivers provide billions of hours of unpaid support each year.
Healthy habits can help protect the brain, offering hope for a stronger future.
Memory loss is not a normal part of aging — it’s a disease that needs answers.
Scientists are searching for early markers that could reveal Alzheimer’s before symptoms appear.
The disease progresses in stages, each one reshaping daily life for families.
Rotary supports groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research through the CART Fund.
Alzheimer’s affects thinking, behavior, and independence, changing the rhythm of everyday life.
Genetics can influence risk, but research continues to uncover new possibilities for prevention.
Support groups give families a place to breathe, share, and feel less alone.
Research funding fuels new treatments and brings hope closer.
Scientists study how brain cells break down — and how to protect them.
Alzheimer’s is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.
Memory loss is often the first sign, but it’s never the whole story.
Researchers are working to slow or stop the disease’s progression.
Alzheimer’s affects people from every background, every community, every walk of life.
Caregiver stress is real — support and compassion make a world of difference.
Staying mentally active helps strengthen the brain throughout life.
Inflammation in the brain may play a role in how Alzheimer’s develops.
Regular checkups can help catch early cognitive changes.
Clinical trials around the world are testing new treatments and new hope.
Rotary’s CART Fund has invested millions in innovative Alzheimer’s research.
Alzheimer’s affects memory, language, and problem‑solving — the pieces that make us who we are.
Community programs help families navigate the hardest days with dignity and support.
Researchers continue exploring new pathways toward prevention and treatment.
Every discovery brings us closer to earlier diagnosis, better care, and more hope.
Every dollar given helps move us toward a future where Alzheimer’s has answers.
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