Rotary Club Of Orange Park Sunrise Charities Inc

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Rotary Club Of Orange Park Sunrise Charities Inc

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Supporting Alzhemizers: June Calendar for a Cause

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June 1 item
June 1
$10

Early detection can improve quality of life and planning.

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June 2 item
June 2
$50

Early detection can improve quality of life and planning.

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June 3 item
June 3
$100

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia.

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June 4 item
June 4
$25

Research focuses on understanding how memory loss begins.

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June 5 item
June 5
$75

Caregivers provide billions of hours of unpaid support each year.

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June 6 item
June 6
$150

Healthy habits can help protect the brain, offering hope for a stronger future.

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June 7 item
June 7
$200

Memory loss is not a normal part of aging — it’s a disease that needs answers.

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June 8 item
June 8
$50

Scientists are searching for early markers that could reveal Alzheimer’s before symptoms appear.

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June 9 item
June 9
$150

The disease progresses in stages, each one reshaping daily life for families.

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June 10 item
June 10
$75

Rotary supports groundbreaking Alzheimer’s research through the CART Fund.

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June 11 item
June 11
$125

Alzheimer’s affects thinking, behavior, and independence, changing the rhythm of everyday life.

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June 12 item
June 12
$250

Genetics can influence risk, but research continues to uncover new possibilities for prevention.

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June 13 item
June 13
$100

Support groups give families a place to breathe, share, and feel less alone.

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June 14 item
June 14
$25

Research funding fuels new treatments and brings hope closer.

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June 15 item
June 15
$200

Scientists study how brain cells break down — and how to protect them.

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June 16 item
June 16
$25

Alzheimer’s is one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

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June 17 item
June 17
$225

Memory loss is often the first sign, but it’s never the whole story.

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June 18 item
June 18
$50

Researchers are working to slow or stop the disease’s progression.

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June 19 item
June 19
$100

Alzheimer’s affects people from every background, every community, every walk of life.

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June 20 item
June 20
$75

Caregiver stress is real — support and compassion make a world of difference.

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June 21 item
June 21
$125

Staying mentally active helps strengthen the brain throughout life.

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June 22 item
June 22
$75

Inflammation in the brain may play a role in how Alzheimer’s develops.

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June 23 item
June 23
$100

Regular checkups can help catch early cognitive changes.

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June 24 item
June 24
$250

Clinical trials around the world are testing new treatments and new hope.

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June 25 item
June 25
$150

Rotary’s CART Fund has invested millions in innovative Alzheimer’s research.

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June 26 item
June 26
$25

Alzheimer’s affects memory, language, and problem‑solving — the pieces that make us who we are.

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June 27 item
June 27
$200

Community programs help families navigate the hardest days with dignity and support.

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June 28 item
June 28
$50

Researchers continue exploring new pathways toward prevention and treatment.

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June 29 item
June 29
$50

Every discovery brings us closer to earlier diagnosis, better care, and more hope.

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June 30 item
June 30
$200

Every dollar given helps move us toward a future where Alzheimer’s has answers.

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