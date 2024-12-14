🎉 Supporting Empty Arms Basket Raffle

Hosted by
"Let’s Go Out" Basket
Get ready for a fun day or night out! This basket is packed with gift cards for exciting activities, dining, and entertainment—perfect for making memories with friends, family, or treating yourself to a well-deserved outing. From delicious meals to fun experiences, this basket has everything you need for a great time!
Includes the “Visit Main Street St. Charles” Bag:
Discover the charm of Main Street St. Charles with this special collection of gift cards, discount cards, and goodies from your favorite local shops. It’s a perfect way to enjoy a day out, support local businesses, and find something special from the heart of the community!
Total value: Over $600 in gift cards and products!!!
“Let’s Stay In” Basket
Cozy up and enjoy quality time at home with this basket filled with delicious snacks, fun puzzles, a children’s book, a Barnes & Noble gift card, and other fun goodies. Perfect for a relaxing night in—this basket is all about comfort, fun, and making the most of staying home.
Total value: Over $300
This basket can be shipped
Self-Care Luxe Basket
Treat yourself (or someone special!) to relaxation and joy with this curated basket. Includes a Luxe (in Lake St. Louis) gift card & bag, Buff City Soap, candle, tea, pillowcase, coloring book with pencils, and more—everything you need for a mindful, cozy escape!
Total value: $400
Relax and recharge with this indulgent self-care basket! Includes a facial from Massage Envy in Chesterfield, a box of goodies from The Color Room in Wentzville, a box of Mary Kay products, a coloring book with pencils, and more—perfect for a mindful, pampering experience.
Total Value: $400
Health & Wellness Hotworx Yoga Basket
Recharge your mind and body with this wellness-focused basket! Includes a month of Hotworx yoga in Wentzville, an essential oil diffuser with a selection of oils, and more—perfect for relaxation, balance, and self-care.
Total Value: $350
Health & Wellness – Pilates Basket – Worth over $300!
Includes 4 free classes at Club Pilates (Lake St. Louis), a PJ’s Coffee gift card, oil diffuser, journal, face masks, candle, and more to help you refresh mind and body.
Christmas Joy Basket
Bring holiday cheer with this festive basket, packed with $300 worth of Christmas goodies! From decorations and cozy blankets to hot chocolate and mugs, and it even had an oil diffuser with fun holiday essential oils! It’s the perfect gift for someone setting up a new home or a young couple’s first Christmas.
This basket can be shipped
