"Tiny Footprint" FOTH Spring T-Shirt Fundraiser

About this shop
Each submission is for up to one individual baby’s first name and last name. Each additional baby being honored requires a separate submission....so if you wish to honor 4 babies, please select 4 baby name submissions.
Bella+Canvas Unisex ADULT Jersey T-shirt style 3001, supporting the ministry efforts of Footprints on the Heart. ADULT sizes XS-5XL.
Color Options:
Berry, Mauve, Sage, Carolina Blue, Navy, Dark Lavender
(Updated photo of design on the selected color options will be posted once available)
At checkout it will state “Help keep Zeffy free for Footprints on the Heart” this is an optional fee, this fee supports the Zeffy Platform and does not support FOTH.
Bella+Canvas Unisex YOUTH Jersey T-shirt style 3001Y, supporting the ministry efforts of Footprints on the Heart.
Sizes include YOUTH S-YOUTH XLarge.
Color Options: Berry or Navy ONLY
TODDLER T-shirt supporting Footprints on the Heart. *This option will only include a t-shirt front design. NO back design. Color options will be pink or blue and brand/exact color will be selected by Cedarstream.
Please select this if you preferring shipping versus picking up at a designated date/location or reside outside of our 6-county NW Georgia serving area and have only 1 item to be shipped.
Please select this if you preferring shipping versus picking up at a designated date/location or reside outside of our 6-county NW Georgia serving area and have multiple items to be shipped to the same address.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!