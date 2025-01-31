Sure Relief's Silent Auction

Sony SRS-XE300 is the middle child of the company's latest X series Bluetooth speakers, joining the SRS-XE200 and the SRS-XG300. The speaker gets quite loud for its size and we like its highly durable design. A companion app with a decent array of EQ and battery customization options also adds appeal. That said, an unconventional driver setup doesn't live up to Sony's promise of improving sound dispersion.

