Catch a Wave & Make a Difference

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About this raffle
Enter for a chance to win a fantastic used surfboard in excellent condition! All proceeds support New PolySea and its mission to drive ocean conservation and community education.
This raffle embodies our core value of reuse. By giving this high-quality equipment a second life, we celebrate sustainability and reduce waste, directly aligning with our environmental goals.
Thank you for your support! Every ticket purchased helps us make a positive impact.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!