Mexi Leones Humanimal Fest - Online Auction

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La Mexicana, Troncones
Starting bid
Combination of yoga therapy and thai body work to reset the nervous system and align the body. 90 Min. Valid through March of 2027. Valued at $150US
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Experience the sights around Zihua with a three hour sunset sailboat tour. Includes snacks and unlimited drinks for 6 people. Value 8500 pesos.Valid through Mar 2027. https://sailingzihua.com
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Enjoy a picturesque Kayak Trip with Costa Nativa for two people to the estuary at the Boca de Lagunillas. Value: 1,600 pesos. Valid through April, 2027.
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Enjoy a Three-night stay at Casita Buena Onda, Casablanca. Perfect location right on the beach for one person or a couple. Includes: King bed, AC, private bathroom, with an outside shower, and full kitchen. Pet friendly. Value $500 US. Valid through March 2027, subject to availability. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/939208713794412848?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=7dac5f63-88d1-4fa2-8be5-24c87f4bc816
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Good for pizza for two and two drinks any Friday (you pick) from 12:00 till 2:00, reservations preferred. Valid until Mar, 2027. Value: $60 US.
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Experience a Deep cleaning facial (value of 2500 pesos). And a relaxing Reflexology Massage (value is 1100 pesos) total value $200 USD. Both services can be combined or used separately. Valid through March 2027.
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Enjoy the delightful breakfast at Indigo. Breakfast for two. Value: Not to exceed 600 pesos ($30 US). Valid through March 2027.
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Experience the alchemy of Mezcal and Mole tasting for two people. Explore seven carefully selected artisanal mezcals, paired with seven handcrafted Oaxacan moles. Led by a certified sommelier who will guide you through the transformation of flavors with each pairing. Value: 2,600p. Extra people can be added at redemption by contacting Elizabeth for 1,300p per person. Valid through Mar, 2027.
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Michelle's Signature Service involves integrative healing woven together through Chinese medicine, massage, acupuncture, crystals, sound, chakra balancing, craniosacral work, and reiki into a deeply restorative two-hour signature session designed to rebalance energy and restore harmony on every level. Value: $160 US. Valid through Mar 2027 and is transferable.
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Original framed photograph by wildlife photographer William Mertz. Size: 7 x 21 inches. Total value: 2000p.
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At Sol Full Foods, we believe eating well should always taste amazing. Our once weekly meal delivery service brings you home-cooked meals made with fresh, flavorful ingredients.
1,000p for 4 containers delivered on Wednesday each week. With 2-3 servings per container, 4 containers provides approximately 4 meals for 1 person, or 2 meals for 2 people. Weekly menus are sent out via monthly newsletter. No commitment necessary, but orders must be placed one week in advance.
Visit https://www.solfullfoods.com/ for more info or to sign up for delivery. Can be redeemed in March or by May 2026.
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Come on a fishing trip with Antonio Berber - 4-hour fishing trip for 4. Value 5000p. Not including tip. Valid for November 2026 -May 2027
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Two plates plus guac and two drinks. Valid through May 1, 2027. (Can’t be used during special events or evenings with live music). Value 1000p.
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Enjoy a four night restful stay at Luciérnaga Bungalow in Troncones. Enclosed casita with a shared kitchen and outdoor space. No AC. Access to the beautiful beachfront pool. Value: $450 US. Valid: April - November 2026
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Two nights stay for two people Value: 4000 pesos. Terms and Conditions apply.Valid through 12/2026. www.lasiestatroncones.com
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Enjoy two nights for two people. Value: 8000 pesos. Terms and Conditions apply and depending on availability. Valid from May 1 to Oct 31, 2026. www.innmexico.com
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San Cristobal Gift Certificate. Not to exceed 3000p. Valid through March 2027.
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Mingo Beach at Doña Nica (at the Troncones T) breakfast for two. Valid: Tuesday-Sunday, 8:30-4:30 through Dec 2026. Value 680p.
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Marro's Restaurant and Bar - Two breakfast plates plus cafe y jugo. Value: 600p. Valid until June 1, 2026.
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Santu Lima Mexicana lotion and scrub. Value: 2,228p
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Carmelita's Gift Card for 300p. and Rol Conqueto Panderia Bakery (inside Carmelita's) for 200p. Does not include tip. Valid through Oct 2026.
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Hand crochet all wool pillow. Designed and handmade fiber art. Value: $250 US. www.Nancywinarick.com
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Cooking class for six people.. Contact the Website to select your class and book. Drinks not included, cannot be combined with any other offer. Valid through 12/2026. Value 4200 p. www.tronconescookingschool.com
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«BIBI» La Masone, Fontanellato Italy // 2013//Colors crayons-water colors-Chinese ink on paper. Size: 30x24cm
Meta MariCarmenHernandez
Value: $500
Starting bid
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A four-night stay at Casa de Suenos Magicos, in the lakeside community of Patzcuaro, Michoacán. Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 bath estate. No parties allowed. Stay is subject to availability and does not include any holidays. www.Casadesuenosmagicos.com.mx Valid: April, 2027. Value $1,300 US
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Get your pet photographed during a private professional session by Robert Celecia an Emmy award winning director and cinematographer. PLUS receive a copy of his famous Troncones VW Bug
(Size: 60 x 56 inches). Value: $400 US. Valid through Mar 2027.
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Gift Certificate for 600 pesos toward Lobo del Mar. Valid through March, 2027.
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4000 pesos towards a stay at Majahua Palms. Valid May 2 through Aug 31st 2026. Excluding Holidays. https://majahuapalms.com/
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Dinner for two with Guacamole. Beverages not included. Valid through Mar 2027. Value 800p.
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Signed limited edition print 5/30. 1999 Size Framed: 21.25 x 28 inches.
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A Corky Carroll Original. Acrylic on canvas. Size: 16 x 20 inches. Corky Carroll is a professional American surfer and is considered a pioneer in the sport by becoming the first real professional surfer. Value $600 US.
Starting bid
A Corky Carroll Original. Acrylic on canvas. Size: 16 x 20 inches. Corky Carroll is a professional American surfer and is considered a pioneer in the sport by becoming the first real professional surfer. Value $600 US.
Starting bid
A Corky Carroll Original. Acrylic on canvas. Size: 20 x 16 inches. Corky Carroll is a professional American surfer and is considered a pioneer in the sport by becoming the first real professional surfer. Value $600 US.
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A large format painting by our local favorite artist, Picazo. Oil on canvas. Size:48 x 24. inches. Value $200 usd
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One trail ride or lesson and ride. Value: 1100 p. Valid through Mar 2027. https://theseahorsesanctuaryequinetherapycenter.org
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Original framed photograph by wildlife photographer William Mertz. Size: 7 x 21 inches. Total value: 2000p.
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Natural Fiber Art by Jocelyn
Size: 28 x 16 inches. Value: 5000p.
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Original digitally overpainted photograph by Robert Celecia an Emmy award winning, director and cinematographer. Size: 84.5 x 60 inches. Value: $125 US
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Fun surf shack wooden artwork. Size:12 x 16 x 1.5 inches. Value $45 US.
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Mana Gym Membership in Salidita. One year membership (Non Transferable). A value of 12,000p. Valid through March 2027.
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Enjoy a week long stay in this exclusive 3b/3b luxury condo with plunge pool, near Las Gatas in the beautiful bay of Zihuatanejo. Valid through March 2027, upon availability (no holidays). Value $4500 US. AirBnB listing
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Relax at the beautiful A Son del Mar in Las Gatas for two people, for two nights. Including breakfast for two. Valid through March 2027, restrictions apply. Value: $300 US.
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Stay Three-Nights at Punta Majahua - Troncones - Nicole 2
Ground floor (3 bed 3.5 bath)
Up to 4 adults and 2 children max .
PLUS - La Mexicana lobster dinner for two with a bottle of wine. Value is 3000p. Valid through Dec 31, 2026. With Reservation. Excludes Holidays.
Total value : $2,454 USD
Only valid through 2026. Excludes holidays.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVfYlCUZtZk
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One week stay for two. 2b/2b Punta Majahua condo, right on the beach. Valid May through Oct 2026. AirBnB Value: $1800 US.
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Sterling sliver and green striped stone earrings. Size: .75 x 1 inch. Value: $75
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Oil on canvas. Size: 16 x 20 inches. Value: $150. Donated by Leela Francis.
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Original digitally overpainted photograph by Robert Celecia an Emmy award winning director and cinematographer. Size: 60x 60 inches. Value: $125 US
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing getaway at Casa Costamor, a beautiful beach retreat located in Troncones, Mexico.
Included in this experience:
• A 2-night stay at Casa Costamor
• Accommodations for up to 8 guests
• Full access to the home and its amenities, just steps from the beach
Value: $2600 US
Redemption Details:
• Stay is subject to availability
• Valid for stays between May 1 – November 15, 2026
• Blackout dates apply, including major holidays and peak travel periods (such as Christmas, New Year, and Easter)
• Reservation must be made at least 30 days in advance
• Maximum occupancy of 8 guests applies
• No pets allowed
• Once the stay is booked, dates cannot be rescheduled
• Additional nights may be added at the standard nightly rate if available
• Stay is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash
• Tips are encouraged for our housekeeper and groundskeeper who will care for the group during the stay
Once the auction is complete, the winning bidder can contact the host to coordinate available dates and booking details.
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