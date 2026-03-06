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Surfers for Strays, Inc.

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Surfers for Strays, Inc.

About this event

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Mexi Leones Humanimal Fest - Online Auction

Pick-up location

La Mexicana, Troncones

Thai Massage with Thalia Muñoz item
Thai Massage with Thalia Muñoz item
Thai Massage with Thalia Muñoz
$75

Starting bid

Combination of yoga therapy and thai body work to reset the nervous system and align the body. 90 Min. Valid through March of 2027. Valued at $150US

Sailing Zihua Tour for Six item
Sailing Zihua Tour for Six item
Sailing Zihua Tour for Six item
Sailing Zihua Tour for Six
$300

Starting bid

Experience the sights around Zihua with a three hour sunset sailboat tour. Includes snacks and unlimited drinks for 6 people. Value 8500 pesos.Valid through Mar 2027. https://sailingzihua.com

Costa Nativa Ecotours - Kayak Trip for Two item
Costa Nativa Ecotours - Kayak Trip for Two item
Costa Nativa Ecotours - Kayak Trip for Two item
Costa Nativa Ecotours - Kayak Trip for Two
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a picturesque Kayak Trip with Costa Nativa for two people to the estuary at the Boca de Lagunillas. Value: 1,600 pesos. Valid through April, 2027.

Casita Buena Onda - Three-Night Stay item
Casita Buena Onda - Three-Night Stay item
Casita Buena Onda - Three-Night Stay item
Casita Buena Onda - Three-Night Stay
$150

Starting bid

Enjoy a Three-night stay at Casita Buena Onda, Casablanca. Perfect location right on the beach for one person or a couple. Includes: King bed, AC, private bathroom, with an outside shower, and full kitchen. Pet friendly. Value $500 US. Valid through March 2027, subject to availability. https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/939208713794412848?guests=1&adults=1&s=67&unique_share_id=7dac5f63-88d1-4fa2-8be5-24c87f4bc816

Delizias Friday Pizza for Two item
Delizias Friday Pizza for Two item
Delizias Friday Pizza for Two item
Delizias Friday Pizza for Two
$30

Starting bid

Good for pizza for two and two drinks any Friday (you pick) from 12:00 till 2:00, reservations preferred. Valid until Mar, 2027. Value: $60 US.

Angelique's Spa Experience item
Angelique's Spa Experience item
Angelique's Spa Experience item
Angelique's Spa Experience
$50

Starting bid

Experience a Deep cleaning facial (value of 2500 pesos). And a relaxing Reflexology Massage (value is 1100 pesos) total value $200 USD. Both services can be combined or used separately. Valid through March 2027.

Indigo Breakfast for Two item
Indigo Breakfast for Two item
Indigo Breakfast for Two
$15

Starting bid

Enjoy the delightful breakfast at Indigo. Breakfast for two. Value: Not to exceed 600 pesos ($30 US). Valid through March 2027.

Mezcal and Mole Tasting for Two item
Mezcal and Mole Tasting for Two item
Mezcal and Mole Tasting for Two
$50

Starting bid

Experience the alchemy of Mezcal and Mole tasting for two people. Explore seven carefully selected artisanal mezcals, paired with seven handcrafted Oaxacan moles. Led by a certified sommelier who will guide you through the transformation of flavors with each pairing. Value: 2,600p. Extra people can be added at redemption by contacting Elizabeth for 1,300p per person. Valid through Mar, 2027.

Michelle Helfner, L.Ac - 2hr Signature Service item
Michelle Helfner, L.Ac - 2hr Signature Service item
Michelle Helfner, L.Ac - 2hr Signature Service
$70

Starting bid

Michelle's Signature Service involves integrative healing woven together through Chinese medicine, massage, acupuncture, crystals, sound, chakra balancing, craniosacral work, and reiki into a deeply restorative two-hour signature session designed to rebalance energy and restore harmony on every level. Value: $160 US. Valid through Mar 2027 and is transferable.

"Be free" by William Mertz item
"Be free" by William Mertz
$35

Starting bid

Original framed photograph by wildlife photographer William Mertz. Size: 7 x 21 inches. Total value: 2000p.

One Week of Sol Full Foods item
One Week of Sol Full Foods item
One Week of Sol Full Foods
$30

Starting bid

At Sol Full Foods, we believe eating well should always taste amazing. Our once weekly meal delivery service brings you home-cooked meals made with fresh, flavorful ingredients.


1,000p for 4 containers delivered on Wednesday each week. With 2-3 servings per container, 4 containers provides approximately 4 meals for 1 person, or 2 meals for 2 people. Weekly menus are sent out via monthly newsletter. No commitment necessary, but orders must be placed one week in advance.


Visit https://www.solfullfoods.com/ for more info or to sign up for delivery. Can be redeemed in March or by May 2026.

Fishing Trip for Four item
Fishing Trip for Four item
Fishing Trip for Four
$150

Starting bid

Come on a fishing trip with Antonio Berber - 4-hour fishing trip for 4. Value 5000p. Not including tip. Valid for November 2026 -May 2027

La Cevicheria Lunch for Two item
La Cevicheria Lunch for Two item
La Cevicheria Lunch for Two
$30

Starting bid

Two plates plus guac and two drinks. Valid through May 1, 2027. (Can’t be used during special events or evenings with live music). Value 1000p.

Luciérnaga Bungalow Four-Night Stay item
Luciérnaga Bungalow Four-Night Stay item
Luciérnaga Bungalow Four-Night Stay item
Luciérnaga Bungalow Four-Night Stay
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy a four night restful stay at Luciérnaga Bungalow in Troncones. Enclosed casita with a shared kitchen and outdoor space. No AC. Access to the beautiful beachfront pool. Value: $450 US. Valid: April - November 2026

La Siesta Two-Night Stay item
La Siesta Two-Night Stay item
La Siesta Two-Night Stay
$80

Starting bid

Two nights stay for two people Value: 4000 pesos. Terms and Conditions apply.Valid through 12/2026. www.lasiestatroncones.com

Casa Manzanillo Two-Night Stay item
Casa Manzanillo Two-Night Stay item
Casa Manzanillo Two-Night Stay item
Casa Manzanillo Two-Night Stay
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy two nights for two people. Value: 8000 pesos. Terms and Conditions apply and depending on availability. Valid from May 1 to Oct 31, 2026. www.innmexico.com

Boutique San Cristobal item
Boutique San Cristobal item
Boutique San Cristobal item
Boutique San Cristobal
$65

Starting bid

San Cristobal Gift Certificate. Not to exceed 3000p. Valid through March 2027.

Mingo Beach at Doña Nica breakfast for two item
Mingo Beach at Doña Nica breakfast for two
$20

Starting bid

Mingo Beach at Doña Nica (at the Troncones T) breakfast for two. Valid: Tuesday-Sunday, 8:30-4:30 through Dec 2026. Value 680p.

Marro’s Breakfast for Two item
Marro’s Breakfast for Two item
Marro’s Breakfast for Two
$15

Starting bid

Marro's Restaurant and Bar - Two breakfast plates plus cafe y jugo. Value: 600p. Valid until June 1, 2026.

Santu Lima Lotion and Scrub item
Santu Lima Lotion and Scrub
$60

Starting bid

Santu Lima Mexicana lotion and scrub. Value: 2,228p

Carmelita’s Gift Certificates item
Carmelita’s Gift Certificates item
Carmelita’s Gift Certificates item
Carmelita’s Gift Certificates
$10

Starting bid

Carmelita's Gift Card for 300p. and Rol Conqueto Panderia Bakery (inside Carmelita's) for 200p. Does not include tip. Valid through Oct 2026.

Nancy Winarick Pillow item
Nancy Winarick Pillow item
Nancy Winarick Pillow
$100

Starting bid

Hand crochet all wool pillow. Designed and handmade fiber art. Value: $250 US. www.Nancywinarick.com

Troncones Cooking School for Six item
Troncones Cooking School for Six item
Troncones Cooking School for Six
$100

Starting bid

Cooking class for six people.. Contact the Website to select your class and book. Drinks not included, cannot be combined with any other offer. Valid through 12/2026. Value 4200 p. www.tronconescookingschool.com

«BIBI» La Masone by META item
«BIBI» La Masone by META item
«BIBI» La Masone by META item
«BIBI» La Masone by META
$300

Starting bid

«BIBI» La Masone, Fontanellato Italy // 2013//Colors crayons-water colors-Chinese ink on paper. Size: 30x24cm

Meta MariCarmenHernandez

Value: $500

La Onda T-shirt and Tote Bag item
La Onda T-shirt and Tote Bag item
La Onda T-shirt and Tote Bag item
La Onda T-shirt and Tote Bag
$15

Starting bid

Fabulous La Onda Swag. T-shirt (size Large) and tote bag. Value: $40 US. www.laondatroncones.com

Patzcuaro Four-Night Stay item
Patzcuaro Four-Night Stay item
Patzcuaro Four-Night Stay item
Patzcuaro Four-Night Stay
$475

Starting bid

A four-night stay at Casa de Suenos Magicos, in the lakeside community of Patzcuaro, Michoacán. Gorgeous 4 Bedroom, 4 bath estate. No parties allowed. Stay is subject to availability and does not include any holidays. www.Casadesuenosmagicos.com.mx Valid: April, 2027. Value $1,300 US

Pups in Paradise Portrait Session and "VW Bug" item
Pups in Paradise Portrait Session and "VW Bug" item
Pups in Paradise Portrait Session and "VW Bug"
$90

Starting bid

Get your pet photographed during a private professional session by Robert Celecia an Emmy award winning director and cinematographer. PLUS receive a copy of his famous Troncones VW Bug
(Size: 60 x 56 inches). Value: $400 US. Valid through Mar 2027.

Lobo Del Mar Gift Certificate item
Lobo Del Mar Gift Certificate item
Lobo Del Mar Gift Certificate
$10

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 600 pesos toward Lobo del Mar. Valid through March, 2027.

Casa Arcoiris Zihuanejo Stay in Playa La Ropa item
Casa Arcoiris Zihuanejo Stay in Playa La Ropa item
Casa Arcoiris Zihuanejo Stay in Playa La Ropa item
Casa Arcoiris Zihuanejo Stay in Playa La Ropa
$50

Starting bid

2000 pesos toward any stay in 2026-2027. Restrictions apply.

www.casaarcoiriszihuatanejo.com

Majahua Palms Gift Certificate item
Majahua Palms Gift Certificate item
Majahua Palms Gift Certificate
$85

Starting bid

4000 pesos towards a stay at Majahua Palms. Valid May 2 through Aug 31st 2026. Excluding Holidays. https://majahuapalms.com/

Majahual Restaurant and Bar Dinner for Two item
Majahual Restaurant and Bar Dinner for Two item
Majahual Restaurant and Bar Dinner for Two item
Majahual Restaurant and Bar Dinner for Two
$25

Starting bid

Dinner for two with Guacamole. Beverages not included. Valid through Mar 2027. Value 800p.

Sea Goddess Print item
Sea Goddess Print
$25

Starting bid

Signed limited edition print 5/30. 1999 Size Framed: 21.25 x 28 inches.

"Palm Dreams" by Corky Carroll item
"Palm Dreams" by Corky Carroll
$45

Starting bid

A Corky Carroll Original. Acrylic on canvas. Size: 16 x 20 inches. Corky Carroll is a professional American surfer and is considered a pioneer in the sport by becoming the first real professional surfer. Value $600 US.

"Juice" by Corky Carroll item
"Juice" by Corky Carroll
$45

Starting bid

A Corky Carroll Original. Acrylic on canvas. Size: 16 x 20 inches. Corky Carroll is a professional American surfer and is considered a pioneer in the sport by becoming the first real professional surfer. Value $600 US.

"After the Last Ride" by Corky Carroll item
"After the Last Ride" by Corky Carroll
$45

Starting bid

A Corky Carroll Original. Acrylic on canvas. Size: 20 x 16 inches. Corky Carroll is a professional American surfer and is considered a pioneer in the sport by becoming the first real professional surfer. Value $600 US.

"Evolution" by Picazo item
"Evolution" by Picazo item
"Evolution" by Picazo
$60

Starting bid

A large format painting by our local favorite artist, Picazo. Oil on canvas. Size:48 x 24. inches. Value $200 usd

The Seahorse Sanctuary Equine Therapy item
The Seahorse Sanctuary Equine Therapy item
The Seahorse Sanctuary Equine Therapy
$25

Starting bid

One trail ride or lesson and ride. Value: 1100 p. Valid through Mar 2027. https://theseahorsesanctuaryequinetherapycenter.org


"Iguana" by William Mertz item
"Iguana" by William Mertz
$40

Starting bid

Original framed photograph by wildlife photographer William Mertz. Size: 7 x 21 inches. Total value: 2000p.

Natural Fiber Art by Jocelyn item
Natural Fiber Art by Jocelyn item
Natural Fiber Art by Jocelyn
$90

Starting bid

Natural Fiber Art by Jocelyn

Size: 28 x 16 inches. Value: 5000p.

"La Boca" by Robert Celecia item
"La Boca" by Robert Celecia
$45

Starting bid

Original digitally overpainted photograph by Robert Celecia an Emmy award winning, director and cinematographer. Size: 84.5 x 60 inches. Value: $125 US

Surf Shack Peakaboo item
Surf Shack Peakaboo item
Surf Shack Peakaboo item
Surf Shack Peakaboo
$10

Starting bid

Fun surf shack wooden artwork. Size:12 x 16 x 1.5 inches. Value $45 US.

One Year Mana Gym Membership item
One Year Mana Gym Membership
$165

Starting bid

Mana Gym Membership in Salidita. One year membership (Non Transferable). A value of 12,000p. Valid through March 2027.

Punta Garrobo Week Long Stay item
Punta Garrobo Week Long Stay item
Punta Garrobo Week Long Stay item
Punta Garrobo Week Long Stay
$850

Starting bid

Enjoy a week long stay in this exclusive 3b/3b luxury condo with plunge pool, near Las Gatas in the beautiful bay of Zihuatanejo. Valid through March 2027, upon availability (no holidays). Value $4500 US. AirBnB listing

A Son del Mar - Las Gatas Two-Night Stay item
A Son del Mar - Las Gatas Two-Night Stay item
A Son del Mar - Las Gatas Two-Night Stay item
A Son del Mar - Las Gatas Two-Night Stay
$100

Starting bid

Relax at the beautiful A Son del Mar in Las Gatas for two people, for two nights. Including breakfast for two. Valid through March 2027, restrictions apply. Value: $300 US.

Punta Majahua Three-Night Stay PLUS Lobster Dinner item
Punta Majahua Three-Night Stay PLUS Lobster Dinner item
Punta Majahua Three-Night Stay PLUS Lobster Dinner item
Punta Majahua Three-Night Stay PLUS Lobster Dinner
$500

Starting bid

Stay Three-Nights at Punta Majahua - Troncones - Nicole 2

Ground floor (3 bed 3.5 bath)

Up to 4 adults and 2 children max .


PLUS - La Mexicana lobster dinner for two with a bottle of wine. Value is 3000p. Valid through Dec 31, 2026. With Reservation. Excludes Holidays.


Total value : $2,454 USD

Only valid through 2026. Excludes holidays.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVfYlCUZtZk


Punta Majahua Stay for One Week item
Punta Majahua Stay for One Week item
Punta Majahua Stay for One Week item
Punta Majahua Stay for One Week
$500

Starting bid

One week stay for two. 2b/2b Punta Majahua condo, right on the beach. Valid May through Oct 2026.  AirBnB Value: $1800 US.

Sterling Sliver Earrings item
Sterling Sliver Earrings
$15

Starting bid

Sterling sliver and green striped stone earrings. Size: .75 x 1 inch. Value: $75

"Siren" by Mayren item
"Siren" by Mayren
$25

Starting bid

Oil on canvas. Size: 16 x 20 inches. Value: $150. Donated by Leela Francis.

"Lordes" by Robert Celecia item
"Lordes" by Robert Celecia
$45

Starting bid

Original digitally overpainted photograph by Robert Celecia an Emmy award winning director and cinematographer. Size: 60x 60 inches. Value: $125 US

Casa Costamor Two-Night Stay item
Casa Costamor Two-Night Stay item
Casa Costamor Two-Night Stay item
Casa Costamor Two-Night Stay
$400

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing getaway at Casa Costamor, a beautiful beach retreat located in Troncones, Mexico.


Included in this experience:

•⁠ ⁠A 2-night stay at Casa Costamor

•⁠ ⁠Accommodations for up to 8 guests

•⁠ ⁠Full access to the home and its amenities, just steps from the beach


Value: $2600 US


Redemption Details:

•⁠ ⁠Stay is subject to availability

•⁠ ⁠Valid for stays between May 1 – November 15, 2026

•⁠ ⁠Blackout dates apply, including major holidays and peak travel periods (such as Christmas, New Year, and Easter)

•⁠ ⁠Reservation must be made at least 30 days in advance

•⁠ ⁠Maximum occupancy of 8 guests applies

•⁠ ⁠No pets allowed

•⁠ ⁠Once the stay is booked, dates cannot be rescheduled

•⁠ ⁠Additional nights may be added at the standard nightly rate if available

•⁠ ⁠Stay is non-transferable and not redeemable for cash

•⁠ ⁠Tips are encouraged for our housekeeper and groundskeeper who will care for the group during the stay


Once the auction is complete, the winning bidder can contact the host to coordinate available dates and booking details.

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