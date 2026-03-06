Mexi Leones Humanimal Fest - Online Auction

At Sol Full Foods, we believe eating well should always taste amazing. Our once weekly meal delivery service brings you home-cooked meals made with fresh, flavorful ingredients.





1,000p for 4 containers delivered on Wednesday each week. With 2-3 servings per container, 4 containers provides approximately 4 meals for 1 person, or 2 meals for 2 people. Weekly menus are sent out via monthly newsletter. No commitment necessary, but orders must be placed one week in advance.





Visit https://www.solfullfoods.com/ for more info or to sign up for delivery. Can be redeemed in March or by May 2026.