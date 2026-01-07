Surfside Sluggers 2026 Superbowl Squares

How it works:

Once all the squares have been selected, we will randomly pick numbers from 0-9 for each team in the Super Bowl and assign that number to a particular row or column.



Each square represents a unique combination of numbers that correspond to the last digits of both teams' scores.



In other words, if the score is AFC 17 - NFC 14, then the winning square is the one with an AFC number of 7, and an NFC number of 4.



Winner is the square where column 7 meets row 4. We will select a winner at the end of each quarter based on the score of the game.



Since this is a fundraiser, 50% of the proceeds will go to the Charity Organization and the other 50% will be distributed among the Users with a Winning Square.The game uses a 10x10 grid creating 100 squares.



Winnings:

First Quarter: 10% of total sales

Halftime: 10% of total sales

Third Quarter: 10% of total sales

Final Score: 20% of total sales