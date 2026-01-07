Surfside Sluggers 2026 Superbowl Squares

Hosted by
About this raffle
How it works:
** Before payment, please note that you can enter $0 for the suggested website tip. **
Once all the squares have been selected, we will randomly pick numbers from 0-9 for each team in the Super Bowl and assign that number to a particular row or column.
Each square represents a unique combination of numbers that correspond to the last digits of both teams' scores.
In other words, if the score is AFC 17 - NFC 14, then the winning square is the one with an AFC number of 7, and an NFC number of 4.
Winner is the square where column 7 meets row 4. We will select a winner at the end of each quarter based on the score of the game.
Since this is a fundraiser, 50% of the proceeds will go to the Charity Organization and the other 50% will be distributed among the Users with a Winning Square.The game uses a 10x10 grid creating 100 squares.
Winnings:
First Quarter: 10% of total sales
Halftime: 10% of total sales
Third Quarter: 10% of total sales
Final Score: 20% of total sales
