SURGE Arts Initiative

Offered by

SURGE Arts Initiative

About the memberships

SURGE Arts Initiative's Memberships

Community Circle
Free

Valid until March 25, 2027

For artists who want to stay connected to the SURGE community.


Includes:

  • Participation in SURGE Artist Circles
  • Invitations to public SURGE events and exhibitions
  • SURGE updates and communications
Artist Member
$50

Valid until March 25, 2027

For visual artists living in Greater Waterbury who want access to SURGE programming and opportunities.


Includes:

  • Access to SURGE professional development workshops
  • Access to artist mentoring opportunities
  • Participation in SURGE exhibitions
  • Participation in SURGE vendor opportunities
  • Participation in SURGE artist gatherings and programming
Participating Artist
$120

Valid until March 25, 2027

For artists who want an active voice in shaping SURGE programming.


Includes everything in Artist Member, plus:

  • Voting participation in SURGE member decisions
  • Participation in listening sessions and planning conversations
  • Opportunity to serve on SURGE committees or working groups
  • Priority consideration for select curated opportunities, when applicable
Artist Ally
$100

Valid until March 25, 2027

For supporters who believe in SURGE’s mission and want to stand in solidarity with visual artists.


Includes:

  • Recognition as an Artist Ally supporting the SURGE artist community
  • Listing on the SURGE website (optional)
  • Recognition on Artist Ally signage at SURGE events and programs
  • Annual limited edition print by SURGE founder Katiana Jarbath Smith or a SURGE tote bag (while supplies last)
  • Early registration for SURGE workshops and events with limited capacity
Add a donation for SURGE Arts Initiative

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