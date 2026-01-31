SURGE Arts Initiative's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until March 25, 2027
For artists who want to stay connected to the SURGE community.
Includes:
Valid until March 25, 2027
For visual artists living in Greater Waterbury who want access to SURGE programming and opportunities.
Includes:
Valid until March 25, 2027
For artists who want an active voice in shaping SURGE programming.
Includes everything in Artist Member, plus:
Valid until March 25, 2027
For supporters who believe in SURGE’s mission and want to stand in solidarity with visual artists.
Includes:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!