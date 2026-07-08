Surreal Discovery: Fumage Instructor: Kat Shevchenko

Skill Level:

Beginner Welcome · All levels

Medium:

Candle Technique

Event Description

Explore the surrealist technique of fumage — using candles to create mysterious, one-of-a-kind imagery on paper. Each mark is entirely unrepeatable, and that's what makes it magical. This is a standalone evening class — register for one, two, or all three Surreal Discovery sessions. No prior experience required. Kat Shevchenko is a San Antonio-based fine artist and illustrator whose work draws from surrealism, metaphysics, dreams, and the natural world. Adults 18+ only. All materials provided.