A stylized, ethereal face with intricate headdress is framed by swirling lines and celestial elements against a dark, smoky background.
Bihl Haus Arts Inc

Hosted by

Bihl Haus Arts Inc

About this event

Surreal Discovery: Fumage Instructor: Kat Shevchenko

Located inside Sorento Residential Property

2803 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78201, USA

Donation admission
$25

Skill Level:

Beginner Welcome · All levels

Medium:

Candle Technique

Event Description

Explore the surrealist technique of fumage — using candles to create mysterious, one-of-a-kind imagery on paper. Each mark is entirely unrepeatable, and that's what makes it magical.  This is a standalone evening class — register for one, two, or all three Surreal Discovery sessions. No prior experience required.  Kat Shevchenko is a San Antonio-based fine artist and illustrator whose work draws from surrealism, metaphysics, dreams, and the natural world.  Adults 18+ only. All materials provided.

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