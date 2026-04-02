Hosted by

Mvopo Llc

About this event

Surround Sound Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Performing Arts Center Lobby after the Surround Sound concert

Guitar item
Guitar
$25

Starting bid

Milano Music Center donated a Jasmine guitar, model #S35-U. Value $119

Pizza Dinner item
Pizza Dinner
$10

Starting bid

Organ Stop Pizza donated 1 free pizza, 1 free appetizer, and 1 free pitcher of soda.

Idea Museum Tickets item
Idea Museum Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Idea Museum donated 4 admit one tickets. Value $40

Symphony Tickets item
Symphony Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Phoenix Symphony donated 2 ticket vouchers. Value $89

Play Golf item
Play Golf
$50

Starting bid

Augusta Ranch Golf Club donated TWO gift certificates which each include:

2 players

18 holes

cart included

$300 Value

Baseball Tickets item
Baseball Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Diamondbacks donated 4 baseline reserve tickets.

$236 Value

Zoo Tickets item
Zoo Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Phoenix Zoo donated 2 tickets. Value $80

Museum Tickets item
Museum Tickets
$15

Starting bid

The Natural History Museum donated two admit 2 tickets. (total of 4 tickets)

Value $64

Museum Membership item
Museum Membership
$25

Starting bid

The Musical Instrument Museum donated a family circle membership. Value $119

Free Meals item
Free Meals
$10

Starting bid

Chick-fil-A donated a gift basket with 5 free meals and a tumbler.

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$12

Starting bid

Kneaders Bakery donated a gift basket valued at $50

Gift Cards item
Gift Cards
$25

Starting bid

Dutch Bros donated gift cards. Value $100

Free Bundtlets item
Free Bundtlets
$20

Starting bid

Nothing Bundt Cakes donated a "Free Bundtlet-a-Month for a Year" card and swag bag. Value $90

Aquarium tickets item
Aquarium tickets
$25

Starting bid

Odysea Aquarium donated 2 tickets. Value $107

Piefection gift card item
Piefection gift card
$5

Starting bid

Piefection donated a $25 gift card.

Teeth Whitening Kit item
Teeth Whitening Kit
$25

Starting bid

Synergy Dental donated a teeth whitening kit. $100 Value.

(Two separate whitening kits are in the auction. This bid is for one kit.)

Teeth Whitening item
Teeth Whitening
$25

Starting bid

Synergy Dental donated a teeth whitening kit. $100 Value.

(Two separate whitening kits are in the auction. This bid is for one kit.)

Custom facial item
Custom facial
$20

Starting bid

Simple Skin donated a one hour custom facial. $85 value.

Boca gift card item
Boca gift card
$5

Starting bid

Boca donated a $25 gift card

Dutch Bros swag item
Dutch Bros swag
$5

Starting bid

Dutch Bros donated a $25 gift card, t-shirt, and stickers.

Movie passes item
Movie passes
$15

Starting bid

Cinemark donated 4 movie passes. $64 value.

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