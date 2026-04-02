Surround Sound Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Performing Arts Center Lobby after the Surround Sound concert
Starting bid
Milano Music Center donated a Jasmine guitar, model #S35-U. Value $119
Starting bid
Organ Stop Pizza donated 1 free pizza, 1 free appetizer, and 1 free pitcher of soda.
Starting bid
Idea Museum donated 4 admit one tickets. Value $40
Starting bid
Phoenix Symphony donated 2 ticket vouchers. Value $89
Starting bid
Augusta Ranch Golf Club donated TWO gift certificates which each include:
2 players
18 holes
cart included
$300 Value
Starting bid
Diamondbacks donated 4 baseline reserve tickets.
$236 Value
Starting bid
Phoenix Zoo donated 2 tickets. Value $80
Starting bid
The Natural History Museum donated two admit 2 tickets. (total of 4 tickets)
Value $64
Starting bid
The Musical Instrument Museum donated a family circle membership. Value $119
Starting bid
Chick-fil-A donated a gift basket with 5 free meals and a tumbler.
Starting bid
Kneaders Bakery donated a gift basket valued at $50
Starting bid
Dutch Bros donated gift cards. Value $100
Starting bid
Nothing Bundt Cakes donated a "Free Bundtlet-a-Month for a Year" card and swag bag. Value $90
Starting bid
Odysea Aquarium donated 2 tickets. Value $107
Starting bid
Piefection donated a $25 gift card.
Starting bid
Synergy Dental donated a teeth whitening kit. $100 Value.
(Two separate whitening kits are in the auction. This bid is for one kit.)
Starting bid
Synergy Dental donated a teeth whitening kit. $100 Value.
(Two separate whitening kits are in the auction. This bid is for one kit.)
Starting bid
Simple Skin donated a one hour custom facial. $85 value.
Starting bid
Boca donated a $25 gift card
Starting bid
Dutch Bros donated a $25 gift card, t-shirt, and stickers.
Starting bid
Cinemark donated 4 movie passes. $64 value.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!